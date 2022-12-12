...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Perquimans' Lailana Harris (with ball) goes up for a layup as Camden's Faith Underwood (left) defends during the teams' basketball game, Friday at Perquimans County High School.
The Lady Pirates were dominant throughout their 59-32 win Friday night at home against the Lady Bruins.
After Camden’s Faith Underwood started the game off with a 3-pointer one minute in, J’Tia Watson got Perquimans (3-1) on the board with an offensive putback to make it 3-2.
Then, Lailana Harris began to take over in the scoring department.
Harris had 13 of what turned into 19 Perquimans' first-quarter points, on her way to a game-high 23 points, as the Lady Pirates led 19-8 after the first eight minutes.
She was the team’s leading scorer last year as a freshman, Perquimans head coach Aaron Burke said, and her role has only expanded.
“This year, she’s taken on a bigger role playing off the ball,” he said. “She’s had to come in and be a leader this year and help us offensively and defensively.
After Underwood’s game-opening triple, Camden (3-2) struggled to hold on to the ball, committing 10 turnovers on its next 11 possessions. The only non-turnover possession in that span was another three points by Underwood on three foul shots.
Underwood, wearing No. 11 on her jersey like Harris, was coming off a 35-point effort in the Lady Bruins’ 48-46 win at Riverside-Martin Tuesday.
She made seven triples in that one and made four on Friday night as she led Camden again with 19 points.
Camden head coach Rick Heckler noted that the Lady Bruins were playing short-handed.
“The result was they wore us down,” Heckler said. “They shot the ball well and rebounded well, we didn’t do a good job of boxing them out.”
Perquimans built its lead to 34-16 by halftime and 49-23 after the third quarter.
Following Harris in scoring were Indya Long and Crishya Sellers, both of whom scored seven points in the win.
“We’re starting to gel together,” Burke said. “The girls are starting to see the vision, working together and finding the open person. That’s what it’s going to take to win ball games.”