Perquimans’ Lailana Harris (with ball), shown during a December game against Camden, had a double-double in the Lady Pirates’ 64-28 win over Gates County High School, Friday at Perquimans County High School.

 David Gough/ The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — The Perquimans’ girls basketball team easily handled conference rival Gates County at home on Friday, winning 64-28.

The win for the Lady Pirates (13-2, 7-0 Four Rivers conference) puts them safely in first place of the conference as the Lady Red Barons (8-8, 5-2 FRC) remain in second place. Both of Gates’ conference losses were to Perquimans.