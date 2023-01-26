Perquimans’ Lailana Harris (with ball), shown during a December game against Camden, had a double-double in the Lady Pirates’ 64-28 win over Gates County High School, Friday at Perquimans County High School.
HERTFORD — The Perquimans’ girls basketball team easily handled conference rival Gates County at home on Friday, winning 64-28.
The win for the Lady Pirates (13-2, 7-0 Four Rivers conference) puts them safely in first place of the conference as the Lady Red Barons (8-8, 5-2 FRC) remain in second place. Both of Gates’ conference losses were to Perquimans.
Two Perquimans players finished with double-doubles as Crishya Sellers led with 19 points and 13 rebounds and Lailana Harris had 15 steals and 10 rebounds.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Pirates also dominated the Lady Falcons (3-10, 3-3 FRC) of Bertie County High School, defeating them on the road 52-8 on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
In boys action, the Pirates lost both their games last week.
Bertie blew out Perquimans 88-32 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to run their record to 13-3 and 7-0 on the FRC.
Then on Friday, the Pirates lost their ninth straight game, falling to Gates County at home 59-49. The Pirates are now 2-13 overall and 2-6 in the NCC. The Red Barons are now 8-8 and 5-2 in the NCC.
In the game against Gates, Shavoris Lewis Jr. led Perquimans with 12 points and eight rebounds and Keonte’ Foreman had 11 points.