Perquimans’ A’marion Hunter (14) drives to the basket during the boys’ 1A NCHSAA second-round playoff game against Wilson Prep, Thursday in Wilson. The No. 18 Perquimans boys team lost to Wilson Prep 93-59, ending their bid to advance to the third round of the 1A NCHSAA playoffs.
CREEDMOOR — The Perquimans girls basketball team’s run in the 1A NCHSAA state playoffs has come to an end after the Lady Pirates lost to No. 3 Falls Lake Academy in overtime by a score of 64-59 in Saturday afternoon’s third round.
The No. 11 seed put the Lady Firebirds (27-1) on upset alert as Perquimans (21-5) led 14-13 after the first quarter and 27-23 at halftime.
The Pirates' lead was at 42-36 after three quarters before Falls Lake forced overtime with a 54-54 score at the end of four quarters.
The Lady Firebirds jumped out in front with a 6-0 run to begin the extra period as the Lady Pirates scored the next five to get within one, but Falls Lake was able avoid the upset and move on to the fourth round.
The Lady Pirates got to the third round for the first time since 2001 by defeating No. 6 Vance Charter 58-38 on the road in Henderson Thursday night in the second round of the playoffs.
Perquimans was led by freshman Lailana Harris’s 21 points, while senior Jada Modlin turned in a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. She also had five steals.
Jtia Watson contributed eight points, Jaslyn Holley added seven and Crishya Sellers scored six points against the Lady Knights (19-5).
The No. 18 Perquimans boys team (17-10) lost their bid to advance to the third round by falling to No. 2 Wilson Prep 93-59 Thursday night in a 1A second-round playoff game in Wilson.
Wilson Prep (20-5) led 24-14 after the first quarter before doubling its lead to 41-21 at halftime. Perquimans trailed 72-41 after the third quarter.
The Tigers were led by Christen Battle’s 20 points and Brandon Anderson’s 16 points.