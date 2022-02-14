HERTFORD — After falling behind early, Perquimans High School made some astute defensive adjustments to rally past conference opponent Riverside-Martin for a 61-40 victory Friday night and lock up both the second seed and a bye in this week's Four Rivers Conference tournament.
On what was senior night at Perquimans' gym in Hertford, upset-minded Riverside (6-13, 4-6) started strongly behind the sharpshooting of its outstanding point guard Kearykwah Jones.
The senior had seven points in the opening quarter, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer from way beyond the arc. She was supported by Jermaria Brown, who scored two baskets, and an old-fashioned 3-point play by Bailey Hughes.
Jada Modlin kept Perquimans (18-3,8-2) in the game with a 3-pointer from the left corner and another basket, but the Pirates trailed 18-10 at the first break.
Jones opened the second quarter with her second three and the Knights had a double-digit lead. They increased the advantage to 24-12 when Brown connected from long range.
However, the Pirates settled down after a timeout, and went on an 8-0 run fueled by three field goals from senior leader Modlin. Perquimans would get late baskets from Jaslyn Holley and Lailana Harris, and a free throw by G'Nasia Moore to cut the Riverside lead to 28-25 at halftime.
"We talked about keeping the ball out of the hands of number 5 (Jones)," said Perquimans coach Aaron Burke. "We moved our defense out a little to try and deny her the ball, or if she had it, to make her give it up before she had an open shot. And then we upped our pressure on the other guards who were not as good at handling the ball."
The strategy clicked in the third quarter as Perquimans started with an 11-0 run, and outscored the Knights 17-5 to take a 42-33 lead at the final break. Crishya Sellers gave Perquimans its first lead with two free throws on her way to an eight-point quarter as the lady Pirates forced turnovers that they converted into transition baskets.
Perquimans did not let up in the final quarter as the Lady Pirates started with an 8-0 run. Five different players posted points, including Modlin who led with six, part of her 21-point night to lead the Pirates in scoring. Holley and Sellers had four points each in the final frame, and Jtia Watson kept coming up with strong rebounds to limit the Riverside attempts.
On a night that the senior players were honored, coach Burke had positive comments, especially for his four-year starter Modlin.
"Jada is unselfish," he said. "She knew we needed her experience and leadership. She never forces shots, but lets the game come naturally. She has been great all year in settling down our young guards, and doing whatever we needed at the time to win games. Hats off to our seniors. They were so important not just in games, but in practice every day with their leadership, and setting the example."
Freshman Sellers posted 16 points for Perquimans, followed by Harris with eight, and Holley with six points.
Riverside was led by Jones with 21 points to share game-high honors with Modlin. Next for the Knights was Brown with 11.