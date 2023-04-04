Perquimans’ Ashlyn Overman (left) attempts to dribble past Kate Cerveny (11) of the Northeastern Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies during the Lady Pirates’ 3-2 win, Wednesday at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Department’s soccer field in Hertford.
HERTFORD — On an emotional night that also featured a halftime ceremony paying tribute to a Perquimans County High School teacher battling breast cancer, the Lady Pirates scored two late goals to defeat the Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, 3-2.
The Lady Pirates (3-3) found themselves in a hole early as the Lady Griffins (2-2) struck quickly.
Just three minutes in, Kate Cerveny dribbled down the left side and was able to cross a shot on the ground off the right post as the ball bounced in for a goal.
About seven minutes later, Perquimans caught a bad break when goalkeeper Mariah Clark attempted to clear the ball out of the box with a kick but it deflected off a teammate and went into the net behind Clark.
Just like that it was 2-0 NEAAAT.
But the Lady Griffins were unable to tack on any goals.
It wasn’t until near the midway point of the second half that the Lady Pirates managed to get a goal past NEAAAT goalkeeper Lilly Hobbs.
Anna Fisher gained possession of the ball by taking in a goal kick near midfield. The sophomore then sprinted up the left side with the ball and in a similar fashion to Cerveny’s goal, crossed the ball into the right side of the net to get the Lady Pirates within 2-1.
Both teams had scoring opportunities from there. But it wasn't until there were just six minutes remaining that Fisher once again came through.
Again from the left side of the field, Fisher kicked the ball in the air and somehow managed to squeeze it inside the left half of the net to tie the game 2-2.
Moments later, Fisher chased down a teammate’s pass that nearly went out of bounds at the left sideline. Her sprint kept the possession alive and the Lady Pirates moved the ball downfield.
Fisher was rewarded for her efforts when Sabrina McNeill, who nearly scored on a long free kick minutes earlier if not for a quick Hobbs save, possessed the ball out of a scramble and kicked a laser shot from about 30 yards out into the net to give Perquimans a 3-2 lead.
It would be the Lady Pirates' only lead of the night, but in the end it held up.
“That’s one thing we’ve been struggling with is capitalizing on our opportunities,” Lady Pirates coach Adrianne Williams said. “We definitely did it tonight. (McNeill) had one outside the (18-yard box) and it was just a banger.”
Despite the loss, NEAAAT coach Alvin Medders said the Lady Griffins had played their best game of the season thus far.
“Their cohesion started falling apart just a little bit,” Medders said of his players. “But they still stuck in there, still worked together. I think it was more of their conditioning that was starting to tear down a little bit.”
Williams hopes the comeback win, which came a day after a 3-1 defeat at Bear Grass Charter, will propel the Lady Pirates forward this season.
“It’s definitely a morale booster,” she said. “It helps them mentally now because we just came off a loss and mentally, I think we were down and we’re just getting back into it. Hopefully, it’s smooth sailing, but we’ll see.”