Perquimans soccer vs. NEAAAT 1

Perquimans’ Ashlyn Overman (left) attempts to dribble past Kate Cerveny (11) of the Northeastern Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies during the Lady Pirates’ 3-2 win, Wednesday at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Department’s soccer field in Hertford.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — On an emotional night that also featured a halftime ceremony paying tribute to a Perquimans County High School teacher battling breast cancer, the Lady Pirates scored two late goals to defeat the Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, 3-2.

The Lady Pirates (3-3) found themselves in a hole early as the Lady Griffins (2-2) struck quickly.