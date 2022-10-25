Perquimans Eby Scaff vs. Currituck

Perquimans’ Eby Scaff (10), shown during a home win against Currituck in August, had 11 kills and seven aces in the Lady Pirates’ 1A NCHSAA first-round win over Tarboro, Saturday at Perquimans County High School.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — It was an easy first round of the 1A NCHSAA state playoffs for the Perquimans volleyball team Saturday afternoon as the Lady Pirates swept Tarboro 25-5, 25-7 and 25-5.

It was the third time the No. 3 Lady Pirates (22-1) swept their Four Rivers Conference rival No. 30 Lady Vikings (11-10) this year.