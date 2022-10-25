Perquimans’ Eby Scaff (10), shown during a home win against Currituck in August, had 11 kills and seven aces in the Lady Pirates’ 1A NCHSAA first-round win over Tarboro, Saturday at Perquimans County High School.
HERTFORD — It was an easy first round of the 1A NCHSAA state playoffs for the Perquimans volleyball team Saturday afternoon as the Lady Pirates swept Tarboro 25-5, 25-7 and 25-5.
It was the third time the No. 3 Lady Pirates (22-1) swept their Four Rivers Conference rival No. 30 Lady Vikings (11-10) this year.
Victoria Williamson and Eby Scaff led Perquimans with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. The team also compiled 20 total aces with Scaff contributing seven, Marleigh Cooper six and Daven Brabble adding five.
The Lady Pirates were scheduled to host No. 14 Northside-Pinetown (19-5) in the second round of the playoffs on Tuesday. The Perquimans Weekly will have results from the matchup next week.
In their final tune-up before the playoffs, the Lady Pirates’ matchup with rival Camden in the last game of the regular season went the same way their match did a couple of weeks earlier.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Lady Pirates defeated the Lady Bruins (20-2) in four sets — 25-16, 23-25, 26-24 and 25-20 — losing only in the second set.
Scaff piled up 20 kills for Perquimans while Williamson had 17 and Brabble 13.
Ashlynn Ward came up with three blocks while Cooper had 40 assists in the win.
The day before, Perquimans swept FRC rival Bertie High School 25-7, 25-4 and 25-5 at home. The victory over the Lady Falcons (1-17, 1-13 FRC) sealed the Lady Pirates’ fifth straight undefeated season — twice in the FRC, three times in the old Albemarle Athletic Conference — in conference play.
Daven Brabble and Victoria Williamson both delivered nine kills for the Lady Pirates.
Maddie Chaulk and Williamson had eight aces each, while Ellie Jackson had six and Lilly Winslow had five. As a whole, the team had 33 aces.
In boys soccer, Perquimans won both its matches last week, blowing out Riverside-Martin 12-4 on the road Monday, Oct. 17, and North East Carolina Prep 10-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 19, for their seventh and eighth straight wins.
Against Riverside-Martin (3-14, 2-3 FRC), Tony Riddick scored five times for Perquimans (9-6, 6-0 FRC), while Colin Tibbs had three goals and three assists. Tanner Wheatley had two goals and Jacob Nixon and Anthony Colucci both had a goal.
Nixon and Nate Twine both had two assists, while Colucci, Oscar Zuniga-Gonzalez, Hunter Phthisic and Landon Castle had assists.
Against North East Carolina Prep (0-5-1, 0-5 FRC), the Pirates dominated their final home conference game. Tibbs and Riddick both scored four goals for Perquimans while Nixon and Castle each added one.
Tibbs also had two assists while Nixon, Hunter Phthisic, Oscar Zuniga-Gonzalez, Dayne Colson and Jakob Twine each adding an assist.
The Pirates were scheduled to end their regular season at home against Bear Grass Charter on Wednesday.
In football, Perquimans’ season came to end on Friday with a 20-18 road loss to Gates County High School. The Pirates finished the season 2-8 and 2-4 in the FRC.