CAMDEN — The Perquimans Lady Pirates (5-0) remained undefeated with a non-conference win over rival Camden County (3-2) on Thursday, Dec. 9, by the final score of 40-22.
After coasting to an easy victory over Pasquotank the night before, the Pirates had a strong challenge from the Bruins who put up a strong defensive effort.
Perquimans scored only seven points in the first quarter against the Camden zone defense, which is the strength of the Bruins so far this season.
“Yes, we are giving very good effort on the defense. Our problem is scoring points,” said Camden coach Rick Heckler. “But every day we are working to improve our shooting.”
Camden was only trailing 7-0 when Tessa Dodson connected from the corner on a 3-point shot. The game remained close in the first half as the sophomore posted another basket, and Bruin frontcourt player Kennedy Lighty had two field goals.
Perquimans got six points from Crishya Sellers, who would top the Pirates with a game high 13 points. Jaslyn Holley had four points in the second quarter, and Perquimans led 17-11 going into halftime.
The Pirates came out in the second half with a full court press that produced three straight Bruin turnovers. The pressure ignited the Perquimans fast break, and resulted in an 18 point quarter, and a 35-15 lead at the final break. There was no quit from Camden as they actually outpointed Perquimans in the final quarter. Dodson had her second 3-pointer and would lead Camden with eight points. Following Sellers for the Pirates was Harris with nine points.
Perquimans coach Aaron Burke is approaching a milestone as he earned his 99th win at the helm of the Lady Pirates. The coach stresses team building in the early part of the season.
“We want to think team first and unselfish play, and they are doing that.”
Commenting on the full court press that is becoming a trademark of his very athletic roster the coach said, “We call that ‘getting off the bus.’ It sets the tone, gets us moving and gets our offense going.”