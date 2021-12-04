EDENTON — The Lady Pirates breezed past the Lady Aces 47-26 in non-conference play at John A. Holmes High School Tuesday night.
The Pirates held the Aces to no points in the first quarter while dropping in three buckets to take a 6-0 lead.
In the second quarter, the Aces finally were able to get in tempo. Holmes’ Dymon Rankins hit a basket just inside the three-point line to end the first half with the game tied 12-all.
Early on in the third quarter, Perquimans’ Jaslyn Holley launched a three-ball that boosted the Pirates to a 18-14 lead.
The Aces were forced to use a timeout with 3:17 left in the quarter to try to put a halt to seven-point Pirate run. But the Pirates slowly began pulling away.
The clock stopped with 2:11 left in the third quarter after the Pirates fouled Aces’ Ellie Spears. Spears was able make one of two free throws but the Pirates continued to lead by a 24-18 score.
Holmes’ Liza Bond fouled G’Nasia Moore at the buzzer ending the quarter. Moore couldn’t capitalize at the charity stripe, however, so the score remained 24-18.
The Lady Pirates began the fourth quarter with aggressive defense, sending the Aces’ Kaci Drew to the free throw line. Unfortunately, Drew wasn’t able to make either free throw.
Employing a full-court press, Perquimans was able to impose its will, forcing the Aces into turnovers that translated into baskets for the visitors.
Edenton stepped up its own defense but that ended up putting Perquimans in the bonus. That sealed the Aces’ fate, propelling Perquimans to a 47-26 win.
Lailana Harris led the Pirates’ scoring with 16 points while Drew led Holmes with eight points.