WILLIAMSTON — The Perquimans volleyball team wrapped up the Four Rivers Conference title with a 25-9, 25-16, 25-17 victory on the road over second-place Riverside-Martin Thursday, Oct. 13.

The win for the Lady Pirates (18-1, 12-0 FRC) over the Lady Knights (15-6, 11-2 FRC) secured a tiebreaker in case Perquimans were to lose its final two conference matches of the season, which were scheduled for this week.