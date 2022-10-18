...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sheltered rural locations well west of the
Chesapeake Bay may experience a light freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Perquimans head coach Kristie Thach and members of the Lady Pirates volleyball team celebrate after the team scores a point against Williamston-Riverside in a September match at Perquimans County High School. The Pirates defeated Riverside-Martin Thursday, Oct. 13, to clinch their second straight Four Rivers Conference title. This is also the seventh straight year the Lady Pirates have won their regular season title.
The Perquimans County Middle School volleyball Lady Tigers will host the Camden Cubs for the AAC Tournament Championship today at 7 p.m. at Perquimans County High School. The team includes (front row, l-r): Kaylee Winslow, Hayleigh Solesbee, Whitney White, Marli Wiggins, Alyssa Winslow, Kaylen Moore, and Savanna Layden; (back row) Assistant Coach Kinlee Chappell, Ellie Thomas, Grace Beyer, Macy Baccus, Eleanor Howell, Bailey Cavanaugh, Eliza Jethro, and head coach Nichole Layden. Not shown are team members Chloe Ward and Carly Phelps.
Andre Alfred/The Perquimans Weekly
Lady Tigers to play for title
WILLIAMSTON — The Perquimans volleyball team wrapped up the Four Rivers Conference title with a 25-9, 25-16, 25-17 victory on the road over second-place Riverside-Martin Thursday, Oct. 13.
The win for the Lady Pirates (18-1, 12-0 FRC) over the Lady Knights (15-6, 11-2 FRC) secured a tiebreaker in case Perquimans were to lose its final two conference matches of the season, which were scheduled for this week.
It is the seventh straight season Perquimans has won its regular season conference title, including its second in as many seasons in the Four Rivers Conference.
The day before the win over Riverside-Martin, Perquimans defeated Cape Hatteras 25-10, 25-15 and 25-12 in a non-conference match.
Eby Scaff led Perquimans with 13 kills. Victoria Williamson had 12 kills and Daven Brabble had 11.
Maddie Chaulk had 24 assists and 11 digs in the win.
The Lady Pirates played their next-to-last conference match against North East Carolina Prep on Monday. Results were not available at presstime Tuesday.
In other action last week, the Perquimans boys’ soccer team shut out Gates 5-0 at home on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Tony Riddick, Anthony Colucci, Colin Tibbs and Austin Glover all scored goals. Riddick had two assists and Tibbs had one against the Red Barons (7-6, 2-2 Four Rivers Conference).
The Pirates (7-6, 4-0 FRC) traveled to Riverside-Martin on Monday. Results of the game were not immediately available at presstime Tuesday.