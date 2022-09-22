Editor’s note: This is the second of a four-part series on the history of the football program at the former P.W. Moore High School.
In the 1950s, the Elizabeth City State Teachers College football team won four consecutive conference championships. Meanwhile, a few miles away on Roanoke Avenue, the high school team at P.W. Moore enjoyed only uneven success.
The 1950 squad at P.W. Moore was arguably the best of the decade. The coach was former Lion Andrew Healon “Salt” Williams, a World War II veteran and Tuskegee Airman, and also a graduate of North Carolina College at Durham (now North Carolina Central University).
The team started off with a winning streak made possible by its stingy defense. On Nov. 9, the Lions were tied with Jones High of Washington, N.C., for first place in the Eastern Negro High School Athletic Conference. After defeating Jones 6-0 on a blocked punt they recovered in the end zone, the Lions declared that they should be represent the east in the state championship game.
Coach Williams, along with Lions assistant coach J.S. Felton and P.W. Moore Principal Ebbie A. Anderson, declared that with a perfect 5-0-0 record, the Lions deserved to be considered for the state championship game against Salisbury’s Price High (the western champions). They argued that their record was better than the 8-1 season Raleigh’s Washington High had secured.
Unfortunately for the Lions, their season was not officially over, as they had two remaining games, and the conference’s commissioners would not award the Eastern Negro High School Athletic Conference championship to a team still playing. Even worse for P.W. Moore, it would end up losing to Kinston.
The 1951 team seems to have had a successful season, from what we can gather from the spotty coverage by a still-disinterested local media. We know that after losing their opener on the road, the Lions shut out both Edenton and Greenville’s Epps High, and then played Hillside High — the team they had beaten in the 1948 Potato Bowl — to a 6-6 tie at in Memorial Field in a game called at halftime due to rain.
One of the players on that P.W. Moore team was Cecil Perry, who years later returned to the school as a mathematics teacher. Today, he serves as a Pasquotank County commissioner.
For much of the rest of the 1950s, the Lions football team was solid but not spectacular. They generally defeated area high schools with ease but came up short against competition from larger schools located in major cities. The 1952 team suffered at least four losses, and in 1953 the Lions did not win their first game until late October.
Such disappointing seasons would have hurt Lion pride worse if not for the success of the men’s basketball and baseball teams. The 1952 basketball team enjoyed a perfect 12-0 conference record, losing only to the State Teachers College junior-varsity as well as a Virginia squad. The two stars for the Lions basketball teams of this era were two brothers, Frank and Woodrow Sutton. Frank, the older brother, rewrote the P.W. Moore record book, and then his younger brother Woodrow came on and did the same.
The Lions baseball team went undefeated four years straight. Between 1949 and 1955 the team was an incredible 124-2. One of the stars of the 1954 baseball team was an outfielder who batted .334. A sophomore, this natural athlete — Paul Winslow — would find even greater success on the gridiron and would be the best Lions player of the decade.
Winslow’s breakout season in football would be 1954. After a slow start, the Lions and Winslow came on strong, tying a strong Kinston team that had won the state championship in 1952 and was the runner-up in 1953. P.W. Moore’s 1955 team won far more than it lost and was considered a contender for the state championship.
After graduation, Winslow would head to Durham to play at North Carolina College at Durham. His absence was noticeable, as the Lions had an off-year, finishing 4-3-1. New assistant coaches on staff included P.W. Moore graduates Otto Harvey and Thaddeus Beasley, both of whom had played for the Eagles of North Carolina College.
By 1957, the Lions had significantly improved. In an early season contest they held highly regarded Hillside High to a tie after the defense stopped the Hornets on downs after they had a first and goal at the Lion one-yard line. After a slow start, P.W. Moore downed Wilmington 21-7, a game Coach Williams was unable to attend because his spouse Rubenia was giving birth.
On the eve of a Nov. 4 showdown against Rocky Mount, the two teams were tied at the top of the conference; but the Lions lost that home game late in the fourth quarter, when Rocky Mount returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
The Lions’ coaching ranks became something of a game of musical chairs in the 1958 and 1959 seasons. Before the 1958 season Williams stepped down from coaching football, leaving behind a respectable career record of 22-13-6. Harvey was promoted to head coach.
The 1958 season, Harvey’s second as head coach, was a disappointment, with the Lions suffering several defeats. Before the season, P.W. Moore had defeated Edenton 22 times in a row. The Hornets finally ended the streak by upsetting the Lions that year.
In 1959, Willie Weeks took over the reins of the Lions football program. Although the team had several seniors, it lost most of its games, including at homecoming.
When it came to Lions football in those years, the only major bright spot came from outside of town — with word about the success of Paul Winslow. A lineman who had been moved to the backfield, the North Carolina College star was scouted by both professional football and baseball teams. In spring 1960, he would become the first former P.W. Moore player drafted by a National Football League team.
In his only season under legendary coach Vince Lombardi, Winslow scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery. His heads-up play helped propel the Green Bay Packers to the 1960 NFL championship game, which they would lose to the Philadelphia Eagles.
In the 1960s P.W. Moore would become an elite team that would recapture its former glory, and then some, as we will see next week.
Glen Bowman is professor of history at Elizabeth City State University. In 2022, he received the R.D.W. Connor Award from the Historical Society of North Carolina in recognition of research published in the North Carolina Historical Review.