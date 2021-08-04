I’m on vacation so forgive me if I seem a bit all over the place in this week’s column. It’s only because I am.
Allow me to begin with my shock and disappointment upon hearing the news that the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) lost again, this time to Canada. It’s bad enough to lose but to lose to Canada just makes it worse. The United State has a population of over 332 million people whereas Canada’s is just over 38 million and it’s cold there most of the year.
This defeat was a much larger surprise to me than the games lost by Dream Team 8. International play in basketball has improved and we have discussed the issues with Team USA’s roster but the USWNT is filled with legends. Then again, maybe that’s the problem.
Names like Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Beck Sauerbrunn, Kelly O’Hara, Christen Press and Alex Morgan have been integral parts of the last two World Cup teams. The 44-match unbeaten streak they had going into Olympic play is largely a result of their excellence.
All of those names though are in their thirties and while their knowledge, experience and skill cannot be questioned, their endurance, speed and “hunger” most certainly can. Aside from Tom Brady, age is undefeated.
It’s not as if the USWNT hasn’t seen this once before, a group of legends recognizing the time to make way for fresh faces had come. In 2004 we bid adieu to Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, Brandi Chastain and Joy Fawcett at the Olympics.
While their goodbye is what grabbed the attention of the newspapers and televisions, it was the emergence of young players like Abby Wambach, Heather Mitts and Heather O’Reily that allowed them to leave with a gold medal wrapped around their neck.
It seems this group won’t have that same opportunity. Apparently because of Canada, if you can believe that.
While the ladies were disappointed the gentlemen were elated. The USMNT beat Mexico to win the Gold Cup. They won the Nations League in June and their roster is comprised of men in their early 20s.
I don’t yet know many of their names, but World Cup qualifying begins next month. What they do over the next 14 matches will dictate not only their role heading into the World Cup next year, but my knowledge of their names.
