I’m here because I’ve always loved sports. I like playing sports, watching sports, coaching sports, listening to sports, talking about sports and even writing about sports.
I’m watching sports right now as the Miami Heat end their season against the Atlanta Hawks while listening to sports… kinda.
The way I see it, there’s no need to turn on the television sound until the TNT postgame show with Ernie, Charles, Kenny and Shaq, so I’m listening to Mystery Crate, a podcast from Meadowlark Media.
These guys and gals are the producers of some of the most popular sports podcasts in the country and I enjoy their shows, but this week’s episode hurt my feelings.
One of the fellas was discussing the crew’s need to intervene more often when show hosts bring up dated movies and cultural references that none of them have ever heard of. According to them, most of these movies were made before they were born.
I laughed along right up until they began to list the movies and my apparently ancient heart sank into my stomach.
Epic movies like Die Hard, Field of Dreams, Air Force One and Point Break were mentioned and one after one, most admitted they had never seen them. To have not seen one or two of them is understandable, but to have not seen any of them?
They even laughed because one of the producers had never heard of Jerry Garcia until he asked his dad as a kid about the ice cream flavor, Cherry Garcia by Ben & Jerry’s.
The math adds up so it makes sense that this happened, but I’m not sure how it happened in plain sight whilst still somehow managing to sneak up on me. I got old.
I’ve joked about getting old for years, even written about it here a few times but always in jest. At least from my perspective.
I was blessed to have another birthday come and go last week, so I was already feeling my age. Then I go listen to one of my favorite podcasts and they basically call me ancient.
It’s been a harsh realization, but as I finish writing this, I now see LeBron James will his Lakers to an overtime win against the Timberwolves and extend their season. I’m reminded that there’s still a place for old men in this world.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and columnist. A Bertie High School graduate, he and his son currently reside in Wilmington. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com