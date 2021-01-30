ELIZABETH CITY – Manteo High School’s swim team dived into the fast lane to win the Albemarle Athletic Conference Championship on Friday at the Albemarle Family YMCA.
Two points separated Manteo and Camden County High School women’s teams with Manteo scoring 65.5 points to Camden’s 63.5 points. John A. Holmes captured third place with 24 points and Perquimans High School’s sole swimmer, Joleigh Connor, scored 10 points for the Pirates.
Manteo’s men’s team won the championship with 68 points with JAHHS capturing second place with 55 points and Camden garnering third place with 39 points.
Combined team scores had Manteo on top with 133.5 points to Camden’s 102.5 points, JAHHS with 79 points and Perquimans at 10 points. Results for relays and races are published below.
This is Manteo's third consecutive year winning the women's title and second consecutive year winning the men's title.
“We could not be more pleased and proud at each of our swimmers performance,” Manteo Coach Raleigh Hudock said. “They truly left their hearts in the pool. Sophie Benkusky's performance in the 200-meter individual medley, Noah Goetsch's performance in the 50 and 100-meter freestyle, and both women's and men's 200 and 400 freestyle relays were standouts of the night.”
Women’s Swimmer of the Year is Paige Strecker of Camden High School.
Men’s Swimmer of the Year is Noah Goetsch of Manteo High School.
Aces’ Rachel Johnson was awarded AAC Men’s Swim Coach of the Year.
“I’m honored to receive this award,” Johnson said.
Johnson praised her small but dedicated team.
“The four boys on my team worked extremely hard this season because they knew the odds were against them to do well given the amount of practice time we got as a team as well as them having to swim so many back to back events,” she said. “The entire team did great and it shows since we qualified for regionals in most of the events we swam. I have no doubt that those who make it to regionals will swim their hearts out.”
Camden’s Ricki Furlong was awarded AAC Women’s Swim Coach of the Year.
“I am very honored to be named the AAC Women's Coach of the year,” Furlong said. “I was speaking with Aces’ Coach Rachel Johnson who had just received the boys’ Swim Coach of the year and I did not hear my name announced. Johnson responded, ‘Ricki, they called your name! It's you, go.’”
Furlong took a moment to reflect on the challenges faced by all the coaches who struggled to keep the aquatic spirit alive for these athletes.
“This has been a tough year on everyone and I sincerely believe all of us should be named Coach of the Year," she said.
Furlong said the season was more complicated since COVID-19 precautions limited practices and there were virtual swim meets.
“If we were to look back and compare, swim teams did not even practice a quarter of what we have had in previous years,” she said. “The athletes of northeast North Carolina are amazing to compete more often than practice in the water says a lot about our swimming athletes. They are strong, determined and very very talented. Is there anything term that exceeds proud?"
Furlong continued, "With COVID pandemic restrictions affecting everyone, these athletes still came to participate, they fought hard to be where they are and just represent our community. Their compassion and determination for achieving the times that they have are absolutely amazing."
Next stop for these teams is the 1A East Regional swim meet on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
“I am looking forward to regionals,” Furlong said. “We"ll know early in the week who officially is in the regional competition. Camden could be looking at a few individual entries and 1 or 2 relays. Though we are loosing two pretty talented seniors for the next season, I am ready looking forward to it. Praying everyday that we all move past the last year and have fabulous 2021!”
Hudock added, “Manteo's team is preparing and working hard towards next week's regional competition, and eyeing spots in many individual events for the state competition.”
Results
Aces’ men’s 200-meter medley relay team – Brayden Johnson, Camp Morris, Jonathan Bass and Patrick Cranford – splashed down into first place finish (2:32 minutes) to defeat Camden’s second place finish (2:41 minutes) – Darrell Miller, Brady Bryant, Christian Carrion Jr. and Jackson Nobles.
Camden was the sole competitor (2:41 minutes) in the women’s 200-meter medley relay team of Victoria Royal, Mackenzie Boose, Isabella Bohler and Strecker.
Manteo’s Gwyn Benkusky won the women’s 200-meter freestyle (2:27 min) followed by Camden’s Bianca Cornier in second place (2:40 min) with her teammate Caroline O’Neal in third place (3:07 min). Manteo’s Meris Duprey captured fourth (3:15 min) with Aces’ Alex Cisneros at fifth place (3:32 min).
Manteo’s Ben Hanusik won the boys’ 200-meter freestyle (2:43 min) with his teammate Reid Gilreath at second place (2:54) and Aces’ Bass at third place (3:03 min).
Manteo’s Sophie Benkusky won 200-meter individual medley (2:42 min) while Pirates’ Connor took home second place honors (2:54 min).
Aces’ Johnson won the 200-meter individual medley (3:14 min) with Camden’s Carrion capturing second place (3:39 min).
Manteo’s Eva Claus won the 50-meter freestyle (32.75 seconds) with Aces’ Alyssa Goodwin garnering second place (35.47 sec). For third place, there was a tie (36.95 sec) between Manteo’s Leila Goetsch and Camden’s Royal. Next was Camden’s O’Neal at fifth place (38.72 sec) and Aces’ Samantha Layton in sixth place (54.36 sec).
Manteo’s Goetsch won the 50-meter freestyle (27.05 sec) with Aces’ Cranford at second (34.64 sec) and Manteo’s Robert Head at third (35.03 sec) along with Camden’s Nobles at fourth (38.46 sec) with his teammate Joshua Royal at fifth (52:05 sec).
Strecker was the sole swimmer in the girls’ 100-meter butterfly (1:15 min) as was Manteo’s Hanusik for the boys’ race (1:28 min).
Pirates’ Connor won the women’s 100-meter freestyle (1:11 min) followed by Manteo’s Klauser in second (1:15 min) and Boose at third (1:19 min); Camden’s Bohler at fourth (1:21 min); Aces’ Goodwin at fifth (1:22 min); Aces’ Jasmine Johnson at sixth (1:23 min); Manteo’s Goetsch at seventh (1:24 min) and Aces’ Carolyn Ayers at eighth (1:52 min).
Manteo’s Noah Goetch won the 100-meter freestyle (1:02 min) followed by Camden’s Miller in second place (1:06 min) with Manteo’s Reid in third place (1:12 min) and Aces’ Morris at fourth (1:13 min).
Manteo’s Sophie Benkusky was the sole swimmer for the girls’ 400-meter freestyle (5:01 min).
Camden’s Brady Bryant won the 400-meter freestyle (7:03 min) with Aces’ Cranford in second place (7:11 min) and Manteo’s Kai Johnson at third place (7:18 min).
Manteo’s women’s 200-meter freestyle relay team – Gwyn Benkusky, Duprey, Klauser and Sophie Benkusky – won the event (2:10 min) with Camden’s team – Cornier, Boose, O’Neal and Strecker – in second place (2:14 min) and JAHHS’ team – Cisneros, Ayers, Johnson and Goodwin – capturing third place (2:50 min).
Manteo’s men’s 200-meter freestyle relay team – Hanusik, Head, Gilreath and Goetsch – won the event (2:07 min) while second place (2:14 min) went to Camden’s team – Carrion, Nobles, Bryant and Miller.
Camden’s Cornier won the women’s 100-meter backstroke (1:28 min) with her teammate Bohler at second place (1:38 min) and Manteo’s Duprey at third (1:42 min)) along with Aces’ Johnson at fourth (1:56 min) and Layton at fifth (2:07 min).
Aces’ Johnson won the men’s 100-meter backstroke (1:27 min) with teammate Bass in second place (1:33 min) and Manteo’s Head in third place (1:54 min).
Manteo’s Gwyn Benkusky won the 100-meter breaststroke (1:30 min) with Camden’s Boose in second place (1:54 min) and Aces’ Cisneros at third place (2:19 min).
Aces’ Morris won the 100-meter breastroke (1:38 min) while Manteo’s Vinny Brevetti captured second place (1:40 min).
Manteo’s women’s 400-meter freestyle relay team – Gwyn Benkusky, Goetsch, Klauser and Sophie Benkusky – won the 400-meter freestyle relay (5:01 min) while second place (5:22 min) went to Camden’s team – Cornier, O’Neal, Bohler and Strecker. Aces’ relay team – Johnson, Ayers, Cisneros and Goodwin – captured third place (6:52 min).
Manteo’s men’s 400-meter team – Hanusik, Brevetti, Gilreath and Goetsch – took home first place honors (4:54 min) while second place (4:59 min) went to the Aces’ team – Cranford, Bass, Morris and Johnson. Third place (5:31 min) went to Camden’s team – Carrion, Nobles, Bryant and Miller.