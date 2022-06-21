On the first Saturday night of this month, I had the pleasurable assignment of covering the Edenton Steamers in their home opener against the Boone Bigfoots. It was a well-played game between two talented teams, with the Steamers coming from behind to win 4-3. That would be enough for me, but I was struck by what an entertaining time it was for everyone who attended.
A night at Historic Hicks Field is a welcome throwback to the hey-day of minor league baseball when attending a game was an inexpensive outing for the whole family. After the post-game fireworks show behind the centerfield fence, I drove home thinking about Joe Engel, the self-proclaimed “King of Baseball,” who owned the Chattanooga Lookouts for over three decades, and was maybe the most notoriously eccentric promoter in the history of baseball.
Engel was 19 years old when he made his debut as a pitcher for the Washington Senators in 1912. He won just 17 games in seven years, but his knowledge of the game, and astute appraisal of talent, led to his position as a scout with the organization. He was very successful, signing ballplayers that would bring three pennants to Senators, including Hall of Fame shortstop Joe Cronin.
A natural entertainer, Engel toured the vaudeville circuit in the off-season acting and managing in the same act as a budding crooner named Bing Crosby. The show set attendance records, and Joe could have stayed in show business, but his first love was always baseball. When Washington owner Clark Griffith acquired the farm club in Chattanooga, his first choice to run the operation was Engel, who was also the owner of record for the struggling Southern Association franchise.
With the stock market crash, and a nation overwhelmed with unemployment, Engel knew he had to offer more than baseball. Fans needed entertainment, a sense of prosperity, and hope. He did just that. In the winter of 1929, Engel opened the doors to the new Engel Stadium to feed the poor and hungry affected by the Great Depression. Over 11,000 Chattanoogans turned out to eat in what would become an annual event. At Christmas time, he used the stadium as a warehouse to hold 7,500 Walter Johnson baseball board games that were distributed to area children who might not otherwise have seen any gift on Christmas morning.
Already a local hero, “Ol’ Joe” embarked on his path to raise attendance and improve on the success of the Lookouts, named after the mountain near the ballpark. The major league Senators came and played Chattanooga in a season-opening exhibition game and the stadium was packed.
They kept coming, attracted by Engel’s promotional stunts. A favorite promotion was called “Cash and Carry.” An armored car dumped piles of coins on the field, and a random fan got to keep all the money he could scoop up as he ran around the bases. The record was $930; Engel made sure most of the coins were nickels.
Engel’s promotions ranged from the cornball to the tasteless, and even racist. He staged a reenactment of Custer’s last stand, but this time Custer would win at the “Battle of Engel Stadium.”
He brought the circus to the field with his radio announcer Arch McDonald riding an elephant. This gave Engel another idea. He promised a “live elephant hunt.” Jungle drums pounded as Black men dressed as African warriors with spears chased 10 elephants that came running out from under a tent. They were actually men in two-person elephant suits. Engel actually participated himself, firing a blunderbuss with blanks as the “elephants” fell one by one.
“I live every day just as if it were New Year’s Eve,” said Engel, who was also called the “Barnum of the Bush Leagues” and the “Baron of Baloney.” Maybe his crowning promotion was when he gave away a house with a car in the garage before a record Southern Association crowd of 24,639 on May 1, 1936. A blindfolded boy crawled into a huge box of raffle tickets and pulled out the ticket belonging to a young factory worker named Charles Mills who was single. Engel laughingly said, “Son, you’ll have ten thousand girls waiting just outside and you can pick your bride.” Mills would sell the house and buy a grocery store.
One of these summer nights I urge you to go Hicks Field and see the Steamers play. Gather up the kids, and with the price of admission — $3 for kids age 6-18 (those 5 and younger get in free) — you can take the whole neighborhood. The team mascot, Sam the Clam, will be rooting them on and at some point between innings, he’ll race a youngster to home plate from second base. I know the outcome, but I always laugh. It gets me every time.
I doubt you will see an elephant, or carry home a bag of nickels, but I’m sure you will feel better when you leave to go home. Joe Engel would guarantee it.