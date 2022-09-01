Once upon a time there was a sport called college football that was played between competing elevens of students from our institutions of higher learning. They played for the glory of their alma mater, and for a cloth letter, the school's initial that was sewn onto a sweater or a jacket. The letterman was the real big man on campus and they sang songs like "Boola Boola," and "You Gotta Be a Football Hero to Get Along with the Beautiful Girls."

The players were real undergraduates who came out to practice from the classroom or the library because academics was their first priority. The coaches were members of the faculty, actual educators who looked at football as a secondary activity. Knute Rockne was a chemistry teacher. Vince Lombardi taught Latin and physics for a little more than $1,000 a year.