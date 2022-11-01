Parks and Rec announces fall soccer champs, runner-ups From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Nov 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The Terminators were the Perquimans County Recreation Department's 12U fall soccer league champions. Photo courtesy Perquimans Parks and Recreation Department The Earth Team was the Perquimans County Recreation Department's 9U fall soccer league champions. Photo courtesy Perquimans Parks and Recreation Department The Fire Team was the Perquimans County Recreation Department's 9U fall soccer league runner-up. Photo courtesy Perquimans Parks and Recreation Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Perquimans Weekly To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Summer 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesFood pantry buys former Highway 55Welcome Friends: Friends rededicate Quaker monumentRepublican congressional candidate refutes allegationsBiggs sells Buick-GMC dealership to Fla.-based groupFolwell: City's steps will determine if takeover happensSheriff makes arrests for larceny, FTAFolwell pushes for medical debt reform in EC visitGhost talk: 'Ghosts' of Masons revisit Hertford's pastPerquimans voters begin early voting starting ThursdaySanta's Helpers golf tourney to help schoolkids in need ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.