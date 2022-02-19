...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...
Gusty west northwest winds are expected this afternoon, averaging
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Minimum relative humidities
of 20 to 25 percent are expected. While some areas had rain in
the last 24 hours, gusty winds and low humidity Friday and
today will have dried out fuels across the area. These conditions
will lead to increased fire danger across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Perquimans boys, girls drop conference title games
ROBERSONVILLE — Both Perquimans County High School basketball teams' conference title runs ended Friday night.
The Perquimans boys’ basketball team fell to No. 1 Washington County 63-59 in the Four Rivers Conference Championship at South Creek High School.
The No. 2 seed Pirates (16-9) trailed by one after the first quarter before leading 30-29 at halftime and 43-42 after three quarters before the Panthers (20-3 ) outscored them 21-16 in the final period.
Perquimans was led by Kameron Hall’s 17 points as A’marion Hunter and Tre’Quan Griffin both scored 10. Le’Shaun Jackson scored 25 points for Washington County.
In the girls game, the No. 2 Lady Pirates fell to Bertie High School 51-38 in the FRC Championship at South Creek.
Perquimans (19-4) found itself in a hole it couldn’t get out of down 12-2 after the first quarter as it trailed 21-10 at halftime and 42-18 after three quarters.
Bertie (16-4) was led by Yazmonasia Boone’s 21 points.
State playoff brackets are expected to be released Saturday afternoon.