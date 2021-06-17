HERTFORD — The Perquimans County High School baseball team displayed why it was designated the No. 1 seed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs in the East region on Tuesday.
The Pirates sent nine or more batters to the plate in the second and third innings as Perquimans secured a 16-0 victory in five innings against No. 16 seed Ocracoke at Perquimans County High School.
The Pirates (13-2) wasted little time to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning against Ocracoke (7-6).
Perquimans’ top of the lineup of Macon Winslow and Jett Winslow drew back-to-back walks to begin the frame.
Tanner Thach delivered an RBI single to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead. Landon Gregory followed with a two RBI single to center field to up the Pirates lead to 3-0.
Ocracoke was able to get out of the inning by recording an out on a Perquimans bunt attempt at first base.
The next Perquimans batter put the ball in play.
The Dolphins defense was able to tag out the Perquimans base runner leaving third base then ran down the Perquimans base runner between second and third base to end the inning.
Perquimans scored 10 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
One of the key hits in the frame was by Thach. With the Pirates leading 5-0 and two runners on base, Thach hit a ball to right field that hit the right field fair pole.
After an initial delay, the umpire ruled the hit a home run to increase the Perquimans lead to 8-0.
Thach, a junior first baseman and pitcher, went 2-for-2 with four RBIs in the game.
Before the Thach homer, Perquimans scored two runs on an Ocracoke error.
Perquimans junior shortstop Colby Brown added a two RBI single to up the Pirates lead to 10-0.
The Pirates added six runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Brown had an RBI double, Jakob Meads and Dylan Cox each had a sacrifice fly RBI, Macon Winslow posted an RBI double and pinch hitter Trent Byrum posted an RBI single during the frame.
The Perquimans offense was matched by its pitching. Avery Biggs, a senior, right-handed pitcher, got the start on the mound.
Biggs went two innings, gave up two hits, no earned runs, and struck out four batters.
Meads, a junior, pitched an inning, while Trenton Sawyer, a sophomore, pitched the final two innings in relief.
Ocracoke’s Christian Trejo, Max Elicker, Daymon Esham and Julian Bennink each had a hit in the game.
With the win, Perquimans will host No. 9 seed Hobbton (10-2) in a second round game Thursday at 6 p.m.
Hobbton defeated No. 8 seed East Columbus (9-3) by a 6-0 result in a first round game Tuesday.
John A. Holmes 3, Roxboro Community School 1: The No. 12 seed Aces (12-3) defeated the No. 5 seed Bulldogs (6-5) in a first round game Tuesday in Roxboro.
Holmes’ Chris Morris went 3-for-4 batting with a double and an RBI, Hank Downum had a hit with an RBI, Davis Halstead hit a triple, while Matt Winborne was credited with an RBI.
Jake Tynch pitched a complete game for the Aces by going seven innings. Tynch gave up five hits, no earned runs, a walk and posted three strikeouts in the win.
Holmes will travel to Martin County to play No. 4 seed Bear Grass Charter (11-1) in a second round game Thursday at 7 p.m.
Bear Grass Charter defeated No. 13 seed North Duplin (6-5) by a 2-1 score in a first round game Tuesday.
CLASS 2A
First Flight 6, East Duplin 5: The Nighthawks (14-0), the No. 6 seed in the East region, defeated the No. 11 seed Panthers (10-4) in a first round game Tuesday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
Colby Evans led First Flight by going 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI, Jack Gibson and Noah Smeltzer each had a hit, Greer Farr had an RBI, while Tristan York had two hits in the win.
First Flight is set to host No. 14 seed Whiteville (10-4) in a second round game Thursday at 6 p.m.
Whiteville defeated No. 3 seed Midway (13-2) by a 1-0 score in a first round game Tuesday.