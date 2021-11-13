HERTFORD — The Perquimans County High School varsity football team defeated Northwest Collegiate and Technical Academy, formerly known as Northwest Halifax High School, 51-8 Friday, Nov. 5, on Charles H. Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex.
The Pirates (7-2) scored twice in the first quarter to lead the 2-7 Vikings 14-8.
The Pirates scored in the second quarter on a Kirk Brown Jr. run that was more than 55 yards. Amarion Hunter connected with Colby Brown on a 2-point conversion pass to increase Perquimans' lead to 22-8.
Northwest was patient running the football against the Perquimans defense.
The Vikings secured multiple first downs on a drive, but the Pirates were able to get a stop on fourth down late in the second quarter to maintain Perquimans’ 14-point lead.
Perquimans led 22-8 at halftime.
The Pirates received the second half kickoff and Hunter returned the ball to the Northwest 36-yard line.
Perquimans ended the drive with a Brown 6-yard run. Perquimans added a 2-point conversion on a Hunter to Jackson Russell pass completion to increase its lead to 30-8 with 10:47 in the third quarter.
Hunter added a 14-yard touchdown run and completed a 39-yard touchdown pass to Colby Brown with 1:53 in the third quarter. Saquaon Kearse added the 2-point conversion run to boost the Pirates' lead to 44-8.
The Pirates scored in the fourth quarter on a Kearse 5-yard touchdown run. Dakota Mayo added the point after touchdown kick to give the Pirates their 51st point of the game.
The Perquimans defense forced multiple turnover-on-downs against the Northwest offense.
According to MaxPreps.com, Hunter completed 13 of 13 passes for 333 yards and three touchdown passes.
Hunter, who returned to action after missing several games because of an injury, added 71 rushing yards and a touchdown on five rush attempts.
Kirk Brown led Perquimans with 75 rushing yards on three carries and a touchdown, Colby Brown had four carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, while Kearse had six carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.
Colby Brown caught six passes for 135 yards and a touchdown, Kirk Brown followed with two receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns.Shavoris Lewis, Jr. had two receptions for 40 yards, Kearse had a 29-yard catch, Kameron Hall had a 13-yard reception, while Jackson Russell posted a 3-yard reception in the win.
The win was the first playoff victory for Perquimans County under head coach Randy Awrey. The Pirates had a 1-10 record during Awrey’s first season in 2018.
Awrey, who is in his fourth season, acknowledged winning a playoff game is huge for the Perquimans County High School football program.
“It’s huge for these young men,” Awrey said. “There are 11 or 12 guys that were here that year we won one game. They stuck with the program.”
The Pirates made the 1A playoffs during the COVID-19 impacted spring 2021 season, but didn’t win the game against Bear Grass Charter.
Perquimans made the NCHSAA 1A playoffs in 2019, but lost to then Albemarle Athletic Conference rival Washington County in the first round.
“To come out and win our first playoff game is huge,” Awrey said.
The coach added that Northwest tested Perquimans early in the game.
“Things were tight, but our kids buckled down and really got after it,” Awrey said.
The coach added he and loved having a home game in the playoffs and was proud how Perquimans kept its composure when Northwest scored.
“I’m proud of that resiliency to keep fighting,” Awrey said.
Perquimans hosted No. 9 seed and Four Rivers Conference rival Riverside High School (6-3) in the second round on Friday.