AHOSKIE — The Perquimans County High School boys’ soccer team defeated Hertford County 8-2 in a non-conference game Thursday.
Perquimans (2-4) was led in the match by Cameron Gilbert and his two goals and two assists, Tony Riddick had one assist, Dylan Cox posted two goals and one assist, while Colin Tibbs had three goals and two assists in the win.
Perquimans coach Michael Castle noted Tibbs got back in the scoring column in a big way and Gilbert played well and showed why he is a captain.
The coach added goalkeeper Dakota Mayo continues his improvement and did not allow any goals (the two scored were on backup keeper).
Castle hoped to continue the momentum on Monday versus Gates, but the game had to be rescheduled for Thursday, March 11.
Pirates are scheduled to play Manteo on Wednesday, March 3, Camden on March 5 and again on March 8, and a rematch against Edenton on March 10. For those scores and mores, see the Perquimans Weekly or the Daily Advance.
As the Perquimans Weekly has a son who loves youth league soccer, thus the newspaper is VERY enthusiastic about this sport, Castle spoke to the editor about the progress of the Pirates’ season date as well as goals for post season play.
“I’m very happy with the offense output so far this year,” he said. “The position of goalkeeper was a concern at the start of the season, but I’m very happy with the progress that has been made. Team is going to continue to work hard and hopefully make the state playoffs."
Castle said the teams the Pirates have lost to (Pasquotank, Manteo, and John Holmes twice) are all really good teams.
See related article that mentions the Aces v Pirates’ matches – Aces’ Coach Tom DiMartino has great respect for the Pirates’ program.
Castle noted that despite the logistics of a season played during the monsoon spell, Pirates are coming together to make some plays, score some goals.
“Season has seemed to go by quickly, but we are just glad to be playing,” he said. “Weather – mostly rain, not the cold – has made things difficult with having to have multiple games rescheduled or canceled; only able to play 11 of the original 13 games. That said, we have a nice balance of upper versus lower classmen.”
Season stats to date:
- Dylan Cox – 9 goals, 3 assists (Tied for first in the conference)
- Colin Tibbs – 7 goals, 3 assists (Third in conference)
- Cameron Gilbert – 4 goals, 2 assists (Sixth in conference)
- Tony Riddick – 6 assists (Leads conference in assists)
- Dakota Mayo – 54 Saves in goal over 6 games