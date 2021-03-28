Herford, NC (27944)

Today

Cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.