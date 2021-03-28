In a matchup that featured the size and strength of Manteo and the speed and quickness of Perquimans County, Perquimans was able to run away from Manteo.
The Pirates scored 40 first half points as Perquimans defeated Manteo 54-6 Friday night on Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex.
Perquimans (3-0, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) got a needed break early in the league game against Manteo.
Manteo (2-2, 1-1 AAC) was able to gain yards by running the ball on the game’s opening drive.
Bryson Sherrod and Tyner Gray were able to gain positive yards to help Manteo move the ball into Perquimans territory.
On a third-and-3, Manteo fumbled the ball and Perquimans recovered the ball to end the drive.
It didn’t take the Pirates long to cash in the turnover.
On second-and-22, Perquimans backup quarterback Colby Brown connected with EJ Gatling who outran Manteo defenders for a 74-yard touchdown pass to put the Pirates up 6-0.
Antwan Harris added the two-point conversion run to extend the lead to 8-0. The Pirates did not attempt a point after touchdown kick during the game.
The Pirates converted 6-of-7 two-point conversion attempts in the game. The only unsuccessful attempt was in the fourth quarter when Perquimans took a knee on the attempt.
After a Manteo punt on its second possession, the Pirates wasted little time to score.
On a short pass in the flat by Perquimans starting quarterback Amarion Hunter, Gatling caught the pass, got a block on the outside teammate Kameron Hall and sprinted away from the Manteo defense for a 66-yard touchdown.
A Hunter to Brown two-point conversion pass extended the Perquimans lead to 16-0 with 6:25 to go in the first quarter.
The margin of victory would have been larger for Perquimans, but penalties on a punt return for a touchdown and on an over 40-yard run for a touchdown nullified the scores in the first quarter.
Antwan Harris provided the power to the speed of the Perquimans offensive attack.
The senior running back who recently announced an offer of a roster spot with the North Carolina Wesleyan College football program, broke multiple runs in the contest.
Harris scored his first touchdown in the second quarter from 1-yard out. A Pirates two-point conversion pass by Hunter to Hall extended the lead to 24-0.
Manteo was able to churn out yards, but in key situations, could not either secure important first downs or score inside the Perquimans 20-yard line.
Manteo’s first chance to score occurred on a drive in which Gray, Kolton Frady and the offensive line helped Manteo earn positive yards.
On fourth-and-11, from the Perquimans 17-yard line, a Manteo pass was incomplete to force a turnover on downs.
The Pirates wasted little time to move the ball as Hunter connected with Gatling for a 51-yard pass to move the ball inside Manteo territory.
Perquimans ended the drive on a Colby Brown 34-yard run for a touchdown. A Gatling run on the two-point conversion extended the lead to 32-0.
Manteo’s ensuing possession ended quickly on a Kirk Brown interception. The drive ended on a Harris touchdown run.
Kirk Brown completed the two-point conversion run to increase the Perquimans lead to 40-0 with 3:09 left in the second quarter.
Manteo mounted a drive late in the half.
The important play on the drive was a 30-yard pass from Manteo quarterback Jack Cook to wide receiver Mekhi Bias.
With less than 10 seconds remaining and the ball at the Pirates 5-yard line, Manteo had three chances to score.
On third-and-goal from the Perquimans 5-yard line, an early snap hit Cook, who was able to recover the ball. Manteo was out of timeouts and was not able to stop the clock. Perquimans took a 40-point advantage at halftime of the homecoming contest.
Colby Brown scored his second rushing touchdown in the third quarter on a 27-yard run with 11 minutes to go in the third.
The touchdown was set up by a bruising 45-yard run by Harris, who broke multiple tackles on the play.
Saquaon Kearse added the two-point conversion run to increase the lead to 48-0.
From that moment, the mercy rule running clock began after the Pirates secured a 42-point lead.
Kearse reached pay dirt in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard run to extend the lead to 54-0.
Manteo’s Gray scored on a 3-yard run late in the game. The score was set up by a 35-yard run by Frady.
According to statistics provided by Perquimans, Hunter completed 4-of-4 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown pass. Hunter added three rushes for 25 yards.
Colby Brown completed 1-of-3 passes for 76 yards and one passing touchdown.
Colby Brown added five rushes for 110 yards, two rushing touchdowns and caught a pass for three yards.
Gatling had three catches for 153 yards, two receiving touchdowns, while posting two rushes for 17 yards.
Harris paced Perquimans with 11 rushes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Kearse had five rushes for 39 yards and a touchdown run.
Jackson Russell had one rush for 37 yards.
Kirk Brown posted three rushes for 17 yards, while Hall posted one catch for three yards.
Perquimans registered 159 passing yards along with 402 rushing yards in the victory.
Up next for Perquimans is a rivalry game at Camden County, while Manteo hosts Edenton’s John A. Holmes.