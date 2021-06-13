Perquimans Ends Season with Sweep of John A. Holmes in Baseball

The Perquimans County High School baseball team defeated John A. Holmes 16-7 Thursday, June 11, at Perquimans County High School.
As the outright conference champions, Perquimans (12-2, 8-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) secured a berth into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state tournament.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Tanner Thach went 5-for-5 with a double, a run scored and six RBIs, Landon Gregory went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a runs scored and two RBIs, Jett Winslow went 4-for-5 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs, Macon Winslow went 2-for-2 with a double, four runs scored, three walks and two RBIs.
Dylan Cox went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Jacob Meads had a hit with a run scored and an RBI, Colby Brown had a hit, while Trenton Sawyer was credited with an RBI in the victory.
The Pirates tallied 17 hits in the game.
Senior players Avery Biggs, Cox and Gregory all pitched in the contest. Cox was credited with the win.
Chris Morris paced Edenton as he went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs, Gabriel Stullick was credited with three RBIs, Hank Downum had a double with an RBI, Garret Stulick posted an RBI.
Davis Halstead went 2-for-2 with a double, Bryce Stevens had two hits, Aaron Jones and Matt Winborne each had a hit.
The Aces (11-3, 5-3 AAC) finished the regular season in second place in the conference.
Perquimans 7, John A. Holmes 3: Perquimans (11-2, 7-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Holmes (11-2, 5-2 AAC) in a conference game Tuesday, June 8, at Hicks Field in Edenton.
With the win, the Pirates secured the outright Albemarle Athletic Conference regular season championship.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Macon Winslow had a double with three RBIs, Colby Brown went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI, Avery Biggs went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Dylan Cox had a hit, Jacob Meads was credited with an RBI, while Landon Gregory had a hit.
Tanner Thach got the start on the mound for Perquimans and went seven innings, gave up three hits, three runs, no earned runs, three walks and registered eight strikeouts for the win.
State playoffs: The NCHSAA announced Friday morning, due to inclement weather over much of the state the last week, the Executive Committee has delayed the end of the baseball season by 24 hours.
The delay will allow schools to play their final regular season contest(s) on Saturday and must report final conference standings to the NCHSAA by 11:59 p.m.
The association added baseball state playoff bracketing process will begin on Sunday afternoon and pairings will be posted on the NCHSAA Website when they are finalized.
The NCHSAA also announced Friday it had secured two host sites for the 2021 Baseball State Championship Series.
Once again, Burlington’s Burlington Athletic Park will host two championship series while Fayetteville’s J.P. Riddle Stadium will host a pair of state championship series for the first time.
There will be four classifications of playoffs each fielding a 32-team bracket including five rounds of play. Unlike previous years, the fourth round will be the Regional Finals and will be a single-game format rather than a best-of-three series.
State Championship Series will still be a best-of-three format with opening games of each series scheduled for Friday night and the remainder of a series scheduled on Saturday, June 26 at the respective sites.
The site assignments and championship schedule will be announced following completion of the Regional Championships.