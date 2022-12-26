HERTFORD — A strong finish to the first half proved to be key for the Perquimans girls basketball team victory at home Tuesday, Dec. 20, over Grassfield a 6A school from Virginia.

In the matter of just a few minutes, the game went from tied to a 12-point lead for the the Lady Pirates at halftime. And while the Lady Grizzlies stormed back in the third quarter to get within two, Perquimans was able to bounce back and end the game with a 44-33 win.