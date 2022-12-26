HERTFORD — A strong finish to the first half proved to be key for the Perquimans girls basketball team victory at home Tuesday, Dec. 20, over Grassfield a 6A school from Virginia.
In the matter of just a few minutes, the game went from tied to a 12-point lead for the the Lady Pirates at halftime. And while the Lady Grizzlies stormed back in the third quarter to get within two, Perquimans was able to bounce back and end the game with a 44-33 win.
“Tough game,” Perquimans head coach Aaron Burke said. “Good Grassfield team. It’s a good win against a 6A school.”
The Lady Pirates (5-1) initially jumped out to a 15-7 lead one minute into the second quarter with a 9-1 run that began with 3:30 left in the opening period on a Lailana Harris triple.
But Grassfield (2-3) scored the next eight, including a Lauren Priester 3-pointer, to tie the game at 15-15 with 4:40 left in the half.
That’s when Perquimans began to put some distance between itself and Grassfield.
Thirty seconds after Priester tied it, Harris made a contested layup to put the Lady Pirates back in the lead. Crishya Sellers did the same on the next possession and then connected on one of two free throws the next time down the court to make it 20-15 with three minutes left.
Jaslyn Holley then caught fire from beyond the arc.
Already hitting one three-pointer in the first quarter, Holley hit nothing but nets from the left elbow of the perimeter with 2:32 to make the score 23-16. The senior then swooshed another from the right elbow nearly two minutes later to make it 26-16.
“Holley hit some big shots for us to get us going,” Burke said. “That’s something she can do. When she’s on, she’s on. At that time, she was on and she really gave us a spark of what we needed.”
Perquimans ended the half on a 13-1 run, capped off by a Rayna Carver steal and assist for an Indya Long basket with seven seconds left, to increase the Lady Pirates' lead to 28-16 at halftime.
The run, however, did not translate into stress-free basketball in the second half.
Grassfield began using full-court pressure in the third quarter and it helped the Lady Grizzlies get right back into the game.
Only two field goals were made by the Lady Pirates in the quarter. A Sellers basket made it 30-18 with 4:15 left and one more triple from Holley, who led the home team with 14 points, kept Perquimans up 33-25 with 1:47 to go.
In the final minute of the quarter, Priester, who scored 19 points, hit a free throw, made a fastbreak layup and hit a 3-pointer to get Grassfield within 33-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Fortunately for Perquimans, it was able to stifle the Lady Grizzlies’ momentum in the final eight minutes.
“I told the girls to just settle down and be patient,” Burke said. “You can’t dribble through the press. It’s to put pressure on you to cause you to make turnovers. They did a good job at that time to make us do that, but we settled down, stopped dribbling through it and moved the ball a little quicker and got it across half-court to hit some easy shots.”
Grassfield was unable to hit on any of its six field goal attempts in the quarter, including two early 3-pointers that would’ve given it the lead, and turned the ball over six times.
The Lady Grizzlies’ only points in the period were two free throws to make it 39-33 with 4:30 to go, but Harris, who finished with 13 points, answered back on the next possession with a triple to make it 42-33.
Perquimans, up 11 and in possession of the ball with 1:45 left, never let Grassfield touch the ball again as the Lady Pirates closed out the win.