CAMDEN — The Perquimans Pirates football team beat the Camden County Bruins 42-24 on Thursday night. Perquimans was in control the entire game, with their largest lead being 36-0 early in the 2nd half.
Perquimans struck fast, scoring within the first two minutes of the game to take a 6-0 lead. A failed two-point conversion for the Pirates kept the score at 6-0. The Pirates would score again in the first quarter, with an A’Marion Hunter touchdown pass to Jackson Russell. Another failed two-point try would leave the score at 12-0. Perquimans would score two more times before halftime, converting both two-point conversion attempts taking a commanding 28-0 lead over the bruins to start the second half.
Perquimans scored quickly again to start the second half, connecting on another A’Marion Hunter throw to take a 36-0 lead over Camden. The Bruins would not go away quietly, scoring 24 unanswered points highlighted by a pair of Sam Guill touchdowns and a safety against the Pirates.
Senior running back Antwan Harris would seal the game late in the fourth quarter, on a 54-yard touchdown run to push the score to 42-24 in Perquimans’ favor.
Harris was the games leading rusher, piling 141 rushing yards on 13 carries with a touchdown. Junior running back EJ Gatling also had a 100-yard game, compiling 101 yards on seven carries with a touchdown. Junior quarterback A’Marion Hunter was 8/11 with 121 yards and 3 passing touchdowns for the Pirates.
“First off, I would just like to compliment Camden on a hard-fought game tonight. They never gave up and fought all game long, “ Perquimans High School head coach Randy Awrey said. “Whenever you play on the road against a team that doesn’t quit, it’s always going to be a tough game. I am super proud of my guys on their performance tonight. We have a young team, but they are growing and learning every game and I could not be any more proud of them.”
With this victory, Perquimans moves to 4-0 on the season and are set to face John A. Holmes at home next Friday for the Albemarle 1A Conference championship.
After the loss, Camden moves to 0-5 and are set to travel to Currituck County High School on Monday.