Justin Roberson, the athletic director and head baseball coach at Perquimans County High School was honored by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
The association announced April 8 Roberson was named the recipient of the Lowe’s Campus Captain award.
Roberson along with Hillside High School athletic director and girls basketball coach Ovester Grays and Carrboro High School boys cross country, swimming and diving and track and field student-athlete Jackson Lee were recognized.
According to the NCHSAA, Roberson was nominated by both Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner and Perquimans County High School Principal Mickey Drew.
Roberson began preparations for the return to athletics well before the school year started by advocating for camera systems, safety equipment, and screening equipment to protect the student-athletes, coaches, and fans.
Not only did he plan for athletics, but many of these protocols were utilized by the school when students returned to the classroom. As Superintendent Turner states, “The procedures and planning that went into beginning school and athletics was a huge undertaking, but one that was never viewed as a negative by Coach Roberson. He saw this as an opportunity for our students.” In addition to attending every game to ensure protocols are in place, he works with the Pirates’ current and future conferences to ensure schedules are aligned, and games are rescheduled. Under Coach Roberson’s leadership, Perquimans was able to complete every sports season.
“The North Carolina High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with Lowe’s Home Improvement and its 4 Pros Division, is very pleased and proud to honor Ovester Gray, Jackson Lee, and Justin Roberson with the March Campus Captain awards,” said Que Tucker, Commissioner of the NCHSAA. “Each of these recipients exemplifies what it means to be a leader by demonstrating a willingness to impact the lives of their peers and their respective communities positively. It is this commitment and dedication that make each worthy of receiving the Lowe’s Campus Captain Award.”
According to the NCHSAA, the Lowe’s Campus Captain program offers a platform through which school administrators, parents, students, and school community members can nominate deserving individuals for special recognition every month during the school year.