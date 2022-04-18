The Perquimans and Northeastern girls’ soccer teams played to 0-0 tie Thursday, April 14.
While opportunities picked up for both squads in the second half of the non-conference game and neither could convert, the two head coaches were still pleased with their respective teams’ play.
“Very tough, competitive game,” NHS head coach Elizabeth Sundberg said. “Both teams were very evenly matched. It was a fight to the finish and unfortunately, we couldn’t put one in the net, so it ended in a tie. But they played hard, I’m very proud of them.”
“We battled from start to finish, so I’m happy with the results,” Perquimans head coach Jan Tripp added. “We knew going in it was going to be a pretty even game and that’s what it was. Wish we would’ve scored, but it is what it is.”
The 0-0 draw was the first game to result in a tie for both teams. Perquimans’ record stood at 6-3-1 heading into spring break; NHS’ record was 6-8-1.
The Lady Eagles were able to come up with the first few chances of the match early on when Zoe Pureza’s shot was saved by Perquimans goalkeeper Mariah Clark. Jada Simpson rocketed a shot from the left side four minutes later only for it to hit the post.
After NHS goalkeeper Anaya Harper accidently touched the top line of the penalty box with her cleat when throwing the soccer ball into play, Perquimans finally had its first real chance of the day when it was awarded a free kick halfway through the 40-minute half.
Anna Fisher ripped the ball past a Northeastern defensive wall, but Harper stood in place to bat down the line drive and keep the game scoreless.
Strong opportunities were hard to come by the rest of the half until the final minute when NHS’ Pureza passed forward to Simpson, who then found Gabby McMillan for what looked like a great opportunity if not for an offside call.
Thursday’s game was physical throughout with Perquimans and Northeastern players jostling for position to get to the ball. A couple of warnings were issued in the first half.
“I think it was as expected for these two teams,” Sundberg said. “As long as it’s good, clean physicality like going for the ball and getting in position, I think that’s great and what soccer’s supposed to be about. As long as it doesn’t turn dangerous.”
Five minutes into the second half came arguably either team’s best scoring opportunity of the day.
Northeastern’s Mary Ellen Foreman ran close to the Perquimans net on the right side of the box and crossed it to her left, where McMillan seemed to have an open net. However, she just missed getting her foot on the ball as it curved back out of the box.
From there, the game’s pace picked up but neither team was able to execute at the net.
McMillan had another good opportunity that sailed over the net as did Perquimans’ Ashlyn Overman 10 minutes later. Overman had a free kick opportunity to the right of the penalty box with three minutes to go but could not convert.
“Seeing what the first half brought them, they were a little more determined in the second half,” Tripp said, of her team’s increase in chances in the final 40 minutes.
Clark made seven saves for Perquimans and Harper made four for the Lady Eagles
Perquimans is the only school in the newly-formed Four Rivers Conference that fields a girls soccer team. So the Lady Pirates are trying to navigate their way to their first state playoff appearance since the program’s resurgence in 2019 by facing a full non-league schedule.
“We don’t get an automatic seed,” Tripp said, “so we have to fight for our position outside of the conference. So that’s what we’re trying to do. Other than that, I’m not sure exactly where that will leave us yet.”
Perquimans, which clinched a .500 record for 2022 at worst with Thursday’s draw, is scheduled to face Northeastern again at home on Friday, April 29, for one of its three final games.