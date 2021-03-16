KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Perquimans County High School varsity football team defeated First Flight 44-26.
The Pirates (2-0) secured the non-conference win against the Nighthawks (1-1) Friday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
“Friday night was a great team win,” Pirates’ Coach Randy Awrey said. “I don’t know when the last time a PCHS pirate football team has been able to defeat two 2A football programs back to back. It was a very physical game and we had a lot of players who had to rotate in and out and play both sides of the ball at times. We are extremely proud of how everyone on the team stepped it up and kept fighting right to the end of the game.”
On offense, Perquimans totaled 404 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns along with 317 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Quarterback Amarion Hunter went 13-of-17 passing for 291 yards and added 11 rushes for 105 yards.
Hunter, a junior had two passing and one rushing score.
“Hunter had another great game but was injured towards the end of the game and in the fourth quarter,” Awrey said.
Colby Brown, a wide receiver and quarterback, went 2-of-2 passing for 26 yards. Brown add three rushes for 48 yards, six receptions for 140 yards. He had one rushing and one receiving touchdown.
“Colby Brown came in as quarterback and did a fantastic job finishing the game. Colby had to play many rolls last night and made some clutch plays for us,” Awrey said. “He would be my pick for player of the game.”
EJ Gatling, a wide receiver, had nine rushes for 115 yards, five receptions for 68 yards and one rushing touchdown.
“EJ Gatling had another fantastic game playing both on offense and defense,” Awrey said.
Wide receiver Jackson Russell and one reception for 27 yards for a touchdown.
Kameron Hall, a wide receiver, had two receptions for 59 yards.
Running back Antwan Harris, a senior, had 13 carries for 136 yards, with one reception for 23 yards and one rushing touchdown in the win.
“Antwan Harris ran the ball very well between the tackles as well as playing linebacker for us when needed,” Awrey said.
The proud Pirates’ coach offered high praise for defensive squad.
“On defense, Joseph Askew, Jimmy Sawyer, Travon Hunter, Stenson Proctor, Sivar Cox, Desmond Overton and Mason Byrum all played great games and help make some key stops during the game as well as stoping First flight on three of their 4 — 2 point tries,” Awrey said.