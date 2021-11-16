HERTFORD — Perquimans County High took advantage of turnover-prone Riverside Thursday, Nov. 11, then held off a late comeback to post a 38-26 win in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A football playoffs.
The win avenged a 26-14 regular-season conference loss Perquimans suffered to the Knights in Williamston back on Oct. 1.
The Pirates, who never trailed after the second quarter, broke a 14-14 halftime tie and never surrendered the lead again as Riverside committed three costly second-half turnovers that Perquimans turned into points.
“Our defense was just great,” said an emotional Perquimans coach Randy Awrey after the game. The other team made mistakes and the play of the defense allowed our offense to take advantage.”
Perquimans scored all their touchdowns on the ground, en route to 342 rushing yards. They were led by senior running back Saquaon Kearse who keyed the Pirate attack gaining 139 yards on 15 carries with three touchdowns. Teammate Kirk Brown, Jr. had the other two scores for the home team.
Riverside’s Tyquan Bunch led all rushers with 165 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown. Knight quarterback Tykeen Freeman passed for two touchdowns and 161 yards, but he also had three interceptions.
“Number-5 (Kearse) played his heart out,” added Awrey. “But this was a total team effort. We rotated a lot of kids and our linebackers played just great.”
The game began with an exchange of turnovers on each team’s first possession. Omaree Hunter picked off Freeman at the 39 yard line, only to see his team give the ball right back to the Knights on a ‘pick’ of Pirate QB Amarion Hunter by Bunch.
Riverside was able to exploit their turnover with a 14-play drive that included a key fourth-down conversion on a run by Freeman. Three plays after that scamper and Freeman connected with receiver Jyren Harrell for the first score of the game, 6-0, Riverside after a failed two-point conversion.
Perquimans mounted their own long drive, finishing at 9:36 in the second quarter with a one-yard plunge by Kearse, but the Pirates’ conversion also failed, leaving the game knotted at 6-apiece.
With head coach Brian Pascal emphasizing ball control, Riverside initiated another long drive down to the Perquimans 10 yard line, but a run to the end zone by Freeman was wiped out by a penalty. The Pirate defense then rose up and a fourth-and-goal pass was incomplete, turning the ball back over to Perquimans at their own 15-yard line. They then drove 85 yards in five-plays, finishing with a 33-yard run up the middle by Brown, and after a successful conversion, the Pirates had their first lead, 14-6 with 1:37 left before halftime.
It didn’t take Riverside long to answer. A short kick set the Knights up at their own 45. Freeman passed 36 yards to Harrell down to the 11, where Bunch ran in the equalizer with 30 seconds left in the half and a 14-14 tie score. Perquimans merely ran out the clock to halftime.
The Pirates got the opening kickoff of the second half, but went three-and-out. Taking over at their own 28, Freeman completed two passes to get the Knights into the red zone. A Pirate penalty put the ball at the 8-yard line, but a Knights penalty moved it back to the 18, and on the next play Perquimans’ Stetson Procter intercepted Freeman, returning it to his team’s own 43-yard line. to kill the drive. It was Riverside’s first turnover of the half.
In four plays Perquimans drove to the Knights’ nine yard line and with two short runs Kearse had his second score of the game, upping the Pirate advantage to 22-14 following a successful two-point conversion.
Riverside returned the subsequent kickoff to near midfield, but Freeman was again intercepted, this time by Brown, but Riverside couldn’t capitalize, leaving the visitors trailing by eight headed into the fourth quarter.
Despite a deep drive by Perquimans to the Knights’ nine-yard line, the Riverside defense held, turning the ball over to the visitors on downs. The Knights drove 13 yards to the 22 before Bunch silenced the Pirate crowd with a 78 yard run down the sideline to the end zone. Riverside went for the tie, but failed on the two-pointer and were left trailing 22-20.
Perquimans recovered an onside kick at their own 47 and capped a short 53-yard drive with a 38 yard run by Kearse – his third score – and with nine minutes to play the Pirates had a 10-point lead, 30-20.
Perquimans kicked it long to the Knights’ 31-yard line, but the Riverside returner muffed the kick and Jahsiah Felton fell on it for the Pirates. The turnover proved costly as Perquimans needed just four plays to find pay-dirt on a run by Colby Brown and expand their lead to 38-20.
Riverside tried to strike back with 9:40 to play, but instead ate up too much clock time resisting the Pirate defense. By the time they did score, only 1:01 was left in the game and they were down by eight. Perquimans would recover the onside kick and just ran out the clock, collecting a ‘revenge’ win.
“We’re headed next to Tarboro (for a 3rd round playoff game Nov.19),” said Awrey. “But we fear no one, and we’re just glad to have the opportunity to play another game.”