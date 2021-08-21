MANTEO — The Perquimans County High School football team defeated Manteo 50-6 Friday night on Jerry B. Cahoon Field at Manteo High School.
The start to the game was delayed for more than 90 minutes because of lightning near the field. The season opening game was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The non-conference matchup between the teams began after 8:30 p.m.
The Pirates extended an 8-6 halftime lead in the third quarter.
Perquimans, a Class 1A team, took the opening possession of the third quarter and ended the drive on a Kirk Brown, Jr. 23-yard touchdown run.
The Pirates failed on the two-point conversion attempt, but took a 14-6 lead early in the third quarter.
The Pirates scored on a 50-plus yard touchdown run to take a 20-6 lead in the third quarter.
A promising drive for Manteo, a Class 2A team, ended with a turnover in Perquimans territory.
The Pirates moved the ball from their own territory inside Manteo’s 10-yard line.
Perquimans ended the drive on an Amarion Hunter 8-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
The Pirates converted the 2-point conversion run to up their lead to 28-6.
Perquimans held a 34-6 lead after three quarters.
Amarion Hunter led Perquimans by completing 8-of-12 passes for 158 yards, two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown.
Kirk Brown, Jr. had five rushes for 154 yards, two rushing touchdowns. As a receiver, he had three catches for 118 yards and a receiving touchdown.
Colby Brown had six rushes for 106 yards and a rushing score, Saquaon Kearse tallied 13 carries for 57 yards and converted three 2-point conversion runs.
Jackson Russell had two receptions for 15 yards, a receiving touchdown and a 2-point conversion.
Kameron Hall had two catches for 13 yards, while Shavoris Lewis, Jr. added a 60-yard touchdown run.
The Pirates tallied 490 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.
Perquimans got off to a fast start to the game.
The Pirates took a 6-0 lead on a Colby Brown touchdown run to cap Perquimans first possession of the game.
The Pirates added a 2-point conversion to up the lead to 8-0 with just over 90 seconds elapsed in the game.
Peruqimans was hurt by turnovers in the first half with multiple fumbles.
Both teams struggled at times maintaining control of the ball because of the wet conditions following the pregame storm.
Manteo (0-1) took advantage of a Perquimans fumble.
Manteo capped the drive after the second fumble with a Jack Cook 4-yard run for a touchdown. Manteo failed on a 2-point attempt to trail Perquimans 8-6 late in the second quarter.
The Pirates mounted a drive late in the half, but with the Pirates inside the Manteo 15-yard line, Perquimans ran out of time to send the Pirates to the locker room with a two-point lead.
Perquimans (1-0) hosts rival Camden County (0-1) in its home opener Friday, Aug. 27, on Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex in Hertford.
Camden, a Class 2A team, lost its season opening game in Pinetown against Northside 56-21 on Aug. 19.
Manteo returns to play Aug. 27 at home against North Pitt.