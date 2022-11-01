HERTFORD — All Perquimans volleyball needed last week was the ball to get things on a roll.
The No. 14 Northside-Pinetown Lady Panthers, starting the 1A NCHSAA state playoff second round with the serve, scored the first set’s first two points.
It was a little bit of a wakeup call for the No. 3 Lady Pirates, Perquimans head coach Kristie Thach acknowledged. But a Victoria Williamson hit managed to give the home team their first point and Marleigh Cooper a chance to be Perquimans’ first server of the night.
With Cooper starting from behind the back line, Perquimans rattled off 18 straight points and gained absolute control of the set and the match as the Lady Pirates earned a second-round sweep of Northside-Pinetown 25-9, 25-8, 25-11.
“That kind of opened our eyes like, ‘Yeah, we have to play. We have to come ready to play,’” Thach said. “After that, we settled in. (Cooper) served really well.”
Cooper’s first serve of the night was an ace that scraped the top of the net before it hit the ground to tie the set early 2-2.
Williamson followed with a kill, Cooper had another ace, Daven Brabble had a block and Lilly Winslow came up with a kill for a 7-2 lead.
Northside-Pinetown (19-6) called a timeout at that point to try to halt the Lady Pirates’ momentum, but Perquimans (23-1) just kept rolling coming out of the timeout.
The Lady Pirates would score 11 more unanswered points. Brabble added a few blocks, and Williamson, who finished with a match-high 14 kills, had two more kills in that span as the Pirates' very early 2-0 deficit became an 18-2 lead.
The long run ended when Cooper’s 18th straight serve sailed out of bounds to give the Lady Panthers just their third point at 18-3.
The home crowd gave an ovation to Cooper and the team when the run came to an end.
“They realized it was early,” Thach said about her players. “They know what kind of team we are. They had confidence in (Cooper) to give them a good serve, so they just had confidence we were going to be able to recover from that (quick deficit).”
Northside-Pinetown was able to play the set a bit more evenly the rest of the way as the set-high 16-point lead for Perquimans at 18-2 turned into the 25-9 win.
The second set was even a little bit better for the Lady Pirates, even though it took a little longer.
Perquimans got the first two points this time and scored four straight to make it 6-1.
After a Lady Panthers point, the Lady Pirates went on a 7-0 run, with a Pinetown timeout in the middle, for a commanding 13-2 advantage.
Perquimans had two three-point runs and another four-point run the rest of the set while the Lady Panthers were only able to string two points together once.
Cooper, who had six aces and 26 assists, then helped the Lady Pirates to a quick 4-0 lead in the third set with two aces and another serve that wasn’t returned by the road team.
Northside-Pinetown kept it close for a little to stay within 9-6, but five straight points, including two Williamson kills, put the deficit at 14-6.
The Lady Panthers answered with a point, but they never got closer than that as Perquimans had three separate three-point runs the rest of the way. The match, and sweep, then ended on a Cooper kill.
Thach likes where her team is at as they headed to the third round, especially after having to make up for missing senior Maddie Chaulk, who unfortunately broke her foot in their last regular-season game against Camden on Oct. 19.
“Definitely feeling good,” Thach said. “I think the girls are playing really well together. After (Chaulk) went out in the Camden game, we had to regroup a little bit, change some things and the girls have just rolled with it and kept playing good volleyball. I’m so proud of them for that.”
Eby Scaff finished with 13 kills in the win, followed by Brabble’s nine. Brabble also had five total blocks.