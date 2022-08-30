CAMDEN — After losing to Perquimans by 31 points last year, Camden returned the favor and more on Friday.
The Bruins had very little trouble with the Pirates at home, winning 48-0 and ending a five-game losing streak against its former conference rival.
The Bruins are now 2-0 for the first time since 2015. The Pirates, meanwhile, fell to 0-2 on the season.
“These kids deserve it,” Camden head coach Josh Sophia said. “As much work as they’ve put in, to be 2-0 and for them to have a chance at a winning season and these seniors to go out winners. I mean that’s what we talk about all the time. That’s our goal. We want these seniors to go out winners because they deserve it.”
It was an inauspicious start for the Bruins: They fumbled the opening kickoff back to Perquimans. The Camden defense quickly remedied that, however, by forcing the Pirates into a three-and-out and a net loss of eight yards.
The Bruins and Pirates traded two more punts before Camden looked like it might have broken through.
On Perquimans’ second punt of the night, J’Ron Pendleton fumbled but recovered and ran 62 yards to the end zone, but an illegal block brought the ball back to the Bruins’ 36-yard line.
Camden then worked its way up the field and even fought through another penalty that brought back a 13-yard Jaden Clark run.
The next play was a 44-yard pass from a rolling-out Pendleton to a wide-open Justin Thompson, who bobbled but held on and was tackled at the Perquimans 6-yard line.
Three plays later, Jayce McFadden had a one-yard score and Malachi Wilson ran in for two points to give Camden an 8-0 lead with 1:27 left in the opening quarter.
“They’re resilient,” Sophia said.
Camden’s night kept getting better as a 28-yard touchdown pass to McFadden made it 14-0 with 7:29 to go in the first half.
Perquimans’ offensive struggles continued with a lost fumble on the next drive. Clark would score his first of three touchdowns with a five-yard rush to make it 21-0 with 2:09 left in the half.
Clark initially kept that possession alive with a game-long 44-yard run on a fourth-and-2 that brought the ball to the Pirates’ 7-yard line.
The senior running back had a big night, carrying the ball 22 times for 139 yards.
“He was pretty good,” Sophia said. “He got behind them big boys and he went. He’d be the first to tell you it’s those linemen up front that did it for him: Donte (Tyler), David Neal and Christian Cooper.”
Perquimans’ next drive looked to be going in a positive direction when Malik Bossert had a strong 18-yard run on a third-and-2. But a false start after a spike halted momentum and the Pirates eventually failed to convert a fourth-and-20 from the Camden 44-yard line.
It was made worse for Perquimans with an unsportsmanlike conduct costing the defense 15 yards with 41 seconds left. That allowed the Bruins to effectively start the drive 29 yards out.
A 12-yard, fourth-and-5 run from Clark got Camden to the 12-yard line with 20 seconds to go. A 10-yard completion from Pendleton to McFadden then gave the Bruins third-and-goal at the two.
With 2.7 seconds left in the half, Clark ran in untouched to make it 28-0 Camden.
“There are some growing pains obviously — new coordinator, new quarterback, all that stuff. But it’s week two at this point and we have to do a better job as a whole,” Perquimans head coach Ian Rapanick said.
Perquimans received the second half kickoff, and just like Camden to start the first half, fumbled. The Bruins weren't able to capitalize, however.
Clark would score his third touchdown to make it 35-0 with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
On the Bruins’ next possession, McFadden filled in at quarterback and Wilson and Jeff Mullen entered the backfield, replacing Clark and Pendleton.
McFadden made it 41-0 with 10:39 left in the game on a convincing fake handoff QB keeper that went for 37 yards to the end zone.
A running clock was implemented and Wilson scored on the final Camden drive with a 15-yard run to make it 48-0 with fewer than five minutes to go.
In the second half, Perquimans’ Bossert was tackled quickly after taking a handoff and injured his ankle, but Rapanick noted that he believes the senior will be OK.
The Pirates host Pasquotank County High School this week in a game between two teams still searching for their first win of the season.
The Pirates boys soccer team also is seeking its first win after falling to John A. Holmes High School 7-1 on Tuesday, Aug. 23, for a second straight game.
Perquimans trailed the Aces (3-0) by a score of 4-1 by the end of the first half.