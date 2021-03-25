Congratulations to the Lady Pirates softball team (1-0) on their 22-0 home non-conference win Monday against Paquotank High School; first win of the season.
Team scored nine runs in the first inning, 10 runs in the second inning and three runs in the third inning.
Lady Pirates were scheduled to play Bear Grass Charter on Tuesday.
For more about that see the Perquimans Weekly’s web page or the Daily Advance.
Photo from Rebecca Waterfield Murray shows Pirates’ Lexi Williams prowess on the field.
Go team!