Perquimans spring volleyball, soccer champs, runners-up From staff reports Julian Eure Author email May 8, 2023 The Smashers were the Perquimans County Recreation Department's 2023 Spring 10U volleyball champions. Photo courtesy Perquimans County Recreation Department All About That Ace were the Perquimans County Recreation Department's 2023 spring 10U volleyball runner-up. Photo courtesy Perquimans County Recreation Department Serves Up was the Perquimans County Recreation Department's spring 13U volleyball champion. Photo courtesy Perquimans County Recreation Department The Shockwaves were the Perquimans County Recreation Department's 2023 spring 9U soccer champion. Photo courtesy Perquimans County Recreation Department Starfire was the Perquimans County Recreation Department's 2023 spring 9U soccer runner-up. Photo courtesy Perquimans County Recreation Department The Dominators were the Perquimans County Recreation Department's 2023 spring 12U soccer champs. Photo courtesy Perquimans County Recreation Department