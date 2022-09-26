HERTFORD — In a matchup of the two remaining volleyball teams unbeaten in Four Rivers Conference play last week, Perquimans didn’t skip a beat.
The Lady Pirates did again what they have done to most opponents so far this season, quickly sweeping the Riverside Lady Knights to take sole possession of first place in the FRC.
Perquimans took care of Riverside 25-6, 25-14, 25-6 in its home gym.
“I thought we played really well tonight,” Perquimans head coach Kristie Thach said. “Our net play was really good, offensively and defensively. I thought we blocked well, we swung well, we mixed the ball up. We just played a really good game."
The Lady Pirates (9-1, 6-0 FRC) pulled away quickly in the first set after the teams exchanged the first two points of the night as Perquimans rattled off six straight with Victoria Williamson back to serve for a 7-1 lead.
Riverside (9-4, 5-1 FRC) called a timeout and got the next point on an out-of-bounds kill attempt by the Lady Pirates, but Perquimans kept rolling with another unanswered stretch of six points, building its lead to 13-2.
Perquimans then went on a 5-0 run that included an ace by Eby Scaff and kills by Williamson, Ashlynn Ward and Lilly Winslow to make it 19-4. From there, the Lady Pirates had no trouble closing out the set.
The home team had an even better start in the second set, taking a 5-0 lead on a couple aces by Maddie Chaulk and a kill by Williamson before a bump from Riveriside’s Jailyn Rondeau found Perquimans’ side of the floor for the Lady Knights’ first point of set two.
The Lady Pirates used another 5-0 stretch to go up 13-3, but Riverside managed its most evenly-played stretch of the match, scoring nine of the next 19 points before the set was over.
Peyton Lane and Melaina Blount both had a couple kills, while Katie Cargile had an ace for the Lady Knights.
Still, too many unforced errors helped Perquimans clinch the set. Daven Brabble had a big block and Marleigh Cooper added a kill to give the Lady Pirates a 2-0 set lead.
In the third set, the Lady Pirates jumped out in front again with a 4-0 lead thanks to a kill and block by Williamson and another kill by Brabble.
Brabble, Scaff and Cooper had three consecutive kills followed by a Brabble ace for four straight points to make it 9-3 before the Lady Pirates went on their longest and final unanswered stretch of the match.
With a 14-6 lead, Winslow went back to serve for Perquimans. She would serve for the remainder of the match as the Lady Pirates went on an 11-0 run to finish the sweep.
The run featured a Winslow block, kills by Brabble and Williamson, a Brabble block and a Williamson push that hit the Lady Knights’ side of the floor for the final point of the night.
"I just think we’re playing good volleyball right now and I hope we can keep that up,” Thach said. "(Riverside’s) a good team. They had a lot of good blockers. That was good for us to see some height and to see some good defense and some swings.”
Brabble led the Lady Pirates with 11 kills, four aces and three blocks. Williamson and Scaff both added eight kills in the win, with Winslow adding four aces and Chaulk contributing 20 assists.