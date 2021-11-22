A Perquimans County High School baseball player integral to the Pirates’ run to the state championship this summer has signed to continue his baseball career at the college level.
Tanner Thach held a signing ceremony Tuesday evening in the PCHS gymnasium commons to announce his commitment to play baseball next fall for the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
Thach, who will play his senior season of high school baseball this spring, led the Perquimans County High School baseball team to the 2021 North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A baseball state title in June and was named the most valuable player of the championship series.
Thach, a left-hander, pitches and plays first base for the Pirates.
Thach also was recently named to the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State team for the summer 2021 high school baseball season.
UNC-Wilmington is an NCAA Division I baseball program in Wilmington. The Seahawks compete in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).
During the spring 2021 season, UNC-Wilmington posted a 32-22 overall record.