HERTFORD - A scoop and score just before halftime vaulted Perquimans High School to a lead the Pirates would never surrender tonight (Friday).
Trailing 16-14 with seconds remaining in the first half, Jahsiah Felton picked up a Camden fumble and bolted 38 yards to paydirt. The conversion pass from Amarion Hunter to Colby Brown helped the Pirates take a 22-16 lead at halftime and they never looked back, rolling to a 55-24 win at Charles H. Ward Stadium.
The win boosted the Pirates to 2-0 on the young season.
Additional game details will be posted Saturday.