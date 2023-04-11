Last week was a clean sweep for Perquimans County High School’s sports teams.
Not only did both the Pirate baseball nd Lady Pirate softball teams win both their games by convincing fashion — the Lady Pirates notched two shutouts — the Lady Pirates soccer team also blanked its opponent in its one game of the week.
In baseball, the Pirates defeated the Bertie County High School Falcons twice, the first time at home on Tuesday, April 4, by a score of 18-7, the second time on the road two days later by a score of 17-1.
The Pirates (9-5, 6-0 in the Four Rivers Conference) scored 15 runs in the first inning of the first game, taking a 16-0 lead in the second and an 18-7 lead in the fourth.
They collected 10 hits, including three by Maddux Thach, and 11 walks. Gen Brown and Cameron Goodrow each had one hit and three RBIs against the Falcons (1-7, 1-5 FRC).
In the second game on Thursday, April 6, the Pirates plated four runs in the first, five in the second and eight in the fourth.
Brady Shephard went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs in the game, while Trenton Sawyer went 3-for-4 with five RBIs.
In softball, the Lady Pirates defeated the Lady Falcons twice to run their season record to 11-3 and 6-0 in the FRC.
In the first game at home, Perquimans scored nine runs in the first inning and eight runs in the second en route to a 2½-inning 17-0 rout of the Lady Falcons on Tuesday, April 4.
Morgan Baccus led Perquimans with two hits and three RBIs.
On the road two days later, the Lady Pirates again blew out the Lady Falcons, this time by a score of 15-0. Perquimans scored 10 times in the first inning in the Thursday, April 6, game that was called after three innings.
Kaydee Hunter went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Lilly Winslow had a double and triple in her 2-for-3 day.
In girls soccer, the Lady Pirates blanked the Lady Vikings of Tarboro High School at home Thursday, April 6, by a score of 9-0.
Anna Fisher led the scoring with a hat trick and an assist. Sabrina McNeill also scored two goals and had an assist in the win that ran the Lady Pirates’ season record to 4-3.