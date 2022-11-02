Despite a disappointing 2-8 season, the Perquimans County High School Pirates have landed a spot in the 1A playoffs as the No. 23 seed in the 31-team east bracket.
The Pirates will play at No. 10 Wilson Prep on Friday.
Despite a disappointing 2-8 season, the Perquimans County High School Pirates have landed a spot in the 1A playoffs as the No. 23 seed in the 31-team east bracket.
The Pirates will play at No. 10 Wilson Prep on Friday.
In other recent high school action, the No. 3 Perquimans Lady Pirates volleyball team bounced back from losing their first set in the fourth round of the 1A NCHSAA playoffs to beat the No. 2 Lady Firebirds of Falls Lake Academy on Saturday.
The Lady Pirates won on the road, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24, to advance to the fifth round.
Eby Scaff had 20 kills for Perquimans, followed by Victoria Williamson’s 14 and Daven Brabble’s 10. Ashlynn Ward led with four kills and Marleigh Cooper contributed 45 assists in the win.
It was the fifth straight fourth-round appearance for the Lady Pirates and Saturday was the first time in that span they broke through and won it.
Perquimans hosts No. 13 Roxboro Community (20-6), who upset No. 1 Neuse Charter in the fourth round, Tuesday evening for the right to play in the 1A state championship.
In their third-round matchup against East Wake Academy, the Lady Pirates swept the Lady Eagles at home on Thursday, Oct. 27, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13.
Williamson and Scaff led the team in kills with 18 and 17, respectively. Cooper had 45 assists and six aces.
In boys soccer, the Perquimans boys’ team closed out its regular season with a 9-0 non-conference victory over Bear Grass Charter at home Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Tony Riddick led the Pirates (10-6) with four goals and an assist in the win as Colin Tibbs and Jacob Nixon both scored twice and assisted once.
Tanner Wheatley added a goal and an assist, while Austin Glover contributed two assists and Hunter Phthisic added another.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.