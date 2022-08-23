Pirate volleyball team wins opening match vs. Currituck From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Aug 23, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lady Pirates volleyball team opened its 2022 season on a high note Thursday, Aug. 18, with a road match victory over the Currituck Lady Knights.Perquimans defeated Currituck in straight sets, 25-10, 25-24, 25-22.Daven Brabble led Perquimans with 15 kills to go along with 12 service points and three blocks.Eby Scaff followed with seven kills, six service points and four digs, while Tori Williamson had six kills, nine service points and three digs.Joleigh Connor had a team-high 11 digs and Maddie Chaulk had 21 assists.The Perquimans boys soccer team, meanwhile, dropped its first two games of the 2022 season.The Pirates fell to Camden County High School at Camden 6-4 on Monday, Aug. 15.Perquimans trailed 4-1 after the first half.Colin Tibbs, Tanner Wheatley, Austin Glover and Jacob Nixon all scored for the Pirates, while Tony Riddick assisted twice. Anthony Colucci also had an assist.The Pirates also dropped their home opener to John A. Holmes High School 5-2 on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Perquimans Weekly To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Articles100 attend Oldie But Goodie Birthday Club's 6th annual back-to-school eventAnswering the call in Zambia: Throckmorton helps Africa's neediestAfter seeing Hertford's success, Winfall eyes grant opportunitiesPerquimans sheriff: Teen dies from accidental discharge of shotgunCole's $50K gift green-lights softball field upgradeRemembering Kay Grayson, The Bear Lady of Tyrrell CountyPerquimans County Extension hires new 4-H agent, awards scholarshipPerquimans board eyes rule change for unruly commissionersCrawdads — the African connection…School water safety program fully funded for 2022-23 ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.