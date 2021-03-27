Pirates' spring 2021 girls’ soccer season is underway.
Last spring, the soccer season was initially suspended in mid-March then canceled in late April because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
A year later, teams are on the field with safety protocols in place for players, coaches, officials and fans from slowing the spread of the virus.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association shortened the season to 14 matches this season. Only two games per week may be played.
The state playoffs will also be smaller as each classifications will have 32-teams in each bracket with 16 teams from the East and 16 teams from the West region will qualify for the playoffs.
Conference champions will receive an automatic berth into the playoffs, while remaining teams will earn playoff berths as an at-large based on the best in-conference winning percentage.
Conferences with seven to eight teams participating in league play will have two automatic berths to the playoffs, while conferences with nine or more teams participating in the season will earn three automatic berths into the playoffs.
The first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs are scheduled to begin May 3. Regional championships are slated for May 11 and state championship games are set for May 15.
Early in the season, Currituck, Holmes and Perquimans are off to strong starts.
PERQUIMANS
Coaches: Jan Tripp (head coach), Lisa DeCastillia (assistant coach)
Last season’s record: 1-2-1 overall, 0-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Pirates have begun the spring 2021 season with a 2-0 overall record with wins against Pasquotank. Perquimans begins league play Monday at Manteo.
In its third season sponsoring a varsity girls’ soccer team, Perquimans has 19 players listed on its roster.
Roster: Mary Woodard, MaKaylah Whitley, Natalie Corprew, Asha Elliott, Lainey Chappell, Ashlynn Ward, Emma Swayne, Kaitlyn Ward, Meredith DeCastillia, Ellie Jackson, Madison Nixon, Heaven Tripp, Carissa Baker, Zoe Sawyer, Summer Christian, J’Tia Watson, Ellie Ward, Daven Brabble and G’Nasia Moore.