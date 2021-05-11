Perquimans and John A Holmes high schools competed in a dual track meet Wednesday (May 5) in Edenton. Pirates won the boys' meet, but fell the Aces in the girls meet.
A gallery of photos from the track meet is found at: https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/sports/local/pirates-and-aces-stride-to-finish-at-track-meet/collection_5d70f8db-0017-5c10-a460-a72df8513a15.html
To be fair, Aces only has one boy competing and two girls running track – so far – this season; Pirates had one girl at the meet.
Per the Pirates, long distance runner Jayden White won the 1,600-meter race; pacing himself alone around four laps to finish with a 5:13 minute mile. White captured the Albemarle Athletic Conference cross country championship earlier this year.
Aces' sole long distance runner Samantha Layton won the 1,600-meter race (7:23 minutes), 800-meter and 400-meter races. Layton clinched fourth place in the AAC cross country championship earlier this year.
Pirates' relay teams looked strong and ready to compete this season.
Next stop for the Pirates was Wednesday's meet at Manteo. Good luck! For more about that meet see the Daily Advance or see perquimansweekly.com
BASEBALL
J.H. Rose 4, Perquimans 1: J.H. Rose (3-1), a Class 3A program, defeated Class 1A program Perquimans (3-1) in a non-conference game Thursday (May 6) at J.H. Rose High School in Greenville.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Tanner Thach went 2-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and an RBI, Jett Winslow went 2-for-3, while Avery Biggs and Jackson Russell each recorded a hit.
Thach pitched four innings, gave up one hit, one earned run, five walks and struck out seven batters.
Mitch Jones and Ryker Galaska each had a hit with an RBI, Danny Sadler and Wade Jarman each recorded an RBI for the Rampants in the win.
Rose’s Grayson Myrick pitched seven innings, gave up six hits, an earned run, a walk and struck out five batters for the complete game win.
SOFTBALL
Northside 4, Perquimans 3: The No. 1 seed Panthers (14-1) defeated the No. 16 seed Pirates (9-4) in a Class 1A first round game in eight innings Tuesday (May 4) at Northside High School in Pinetown.
Northside hosts No. 8 seed Vance Charter School (14-0) in the second round.