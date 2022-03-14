EDENTON — The Perquimans baseball team defeated the John A. Holmes Aces 5-1 on the road on Friday night.
The Pirates (5-0) were on the board first with three runs in the top of the fourth inning, while Edenton (2-3) scored its only run of the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Tanner Thach went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks for Perquimans while he also pitched two innings, striking out five and allowing one hit and one walk.
Trenton Sawyer started for the Pirates on the mound giving up one unearned run on one hit and one walk. He struck out seven.
Eli Gregory led Perquimans with three hits in the game including a double and two runs batted in. Colby Brown and Mason Byrum also earned a hit in the game to go along with an RBI of their own.
Davis Halstead and Jimbo Parrish were responsible for John A. Holmes’s two hits Friday.
Perquimans 18, Manteo 7: The Pirates (3-0) used an offensive outburst to defeat Manteo (2-1) on the road Monday, March 7.
Perquimans scored seven in the second inning for a 9-0 advantage and later scored six in the top of the fifth for the 18-7 result as the team scored at least one run in each of the five innings.
Tanner Thach went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a home run. Trenton Sawyer, Jakob Meads, Eli Gregory and Colby Brown all added two hits with Sawyer knocking home three runs.
Jett Winslow had one hit and knocked in four with a double in the process.
Perquimans 5, Camden 3: The Pirates (4-0) handed the Bruins (3-1) their first loss of the young season in Hertford Tuesday, March 8.
With the game tied 1-1 after four innings, Perquimans scored four in the bottom of the fifth inning to break the tie and lead 5-1.
Camden scored the remainder of its runs in the sixth inning.
The Pirates’ Colby Brown was the only player on both teams to have two hits in the game, while Eli Gregory and Jakob Meads both earned two runs batted in. Jackson Russell also knocked in a run for Perquimans.
Cillian Doran and Sam Sanders both had an RBI for Camden.
Meads pitched four innings for the Pirates with Tanner Thach pitching three as they combined to strike out 11 Bruins in the game and give up just one earned run.
SOFTBALL
John A. Holmes 14, Perquimans 4: The Lady Aces (1-4) snapped a season-opening four-game losing streak at home Friday against the Lady Pirates (3-2).
John A. Holmes used a four-run bottom of the second inning to lead 5-3 and a six-run fourth pushed its lead to 13-3 before the game ended after five innings.
Camden 9, Perquimans 4: They may no longer be in the same conference, but it was no surprise the March 8 softball game between the Camden Lady Bruins and host Perquimans Lady Pirates was just as competitive as it traditionally has been.
For the first three innings, neither team was able to put a run on the scoreboard as Camden starter Morgan Brewton and Perquimans’s Breann Shepard both allowed just three base runners in that time.
Then, the bats awoke for Camden (3-1) in the top of the fourth after Aaliyah Anderson reached base via error.
After Anderson, Ruby Arnette hit a fly ball into center field that resulted in a double and Cayleigh Martin followed that with a two-run single into right-center field for a 2-0 lead with still nobody out.
Shepard was able to bounce back and retire the next three hitters, however, as Perquimans (3-1) fought right back in its offensive half of the inning.
The Lady Pirates tied the game up with a two-out, nobody-on-base rally that saw Kenly Stallings double to right field, Shepard double her home and Jewel Benton single Shepard home.
The fifth inning then matched the production of the fourth inning.
Camden scored two runs for a 4-2 lead thanks to the inning starting with a leadoff walk from Kamryn Nash and a single from Carlyn Tanis.
The runners moved into scoring position when Peyton Carver grounded to shortstop as Nash scored to regain the lead on a soft liner from Anderson too short for Perquimans second baseman Kaitlyn Votava to reach.
The play also placed runners on the corners as a double steal brought Tanis home from third for a 4-2 advantage.
Once again, Perquimans fought back to tie it in the bottom half with Lilly Winslow singling home Kaileigh Nixon with nobody out and Indya Long hitting the center field fence on the fly for a one-out double to bring Winslow home for a 4-4 game.
“That says a lot about them,” Perquimans coach Ricky Stallings said, of his team tying the game twice. “That tells you how bad they want to win a game. I was extremely proud of that because a lot of times you can lay down when you get down a couple runs, but they didn’t and fought back.”
Both sides were retired in the sixth inning with no one reaching base as Shepard was on her way to pitching all seven innings Tuesday and Camden’s Martin was in the middle of having stepped in for Brewton with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Camden then threw any suspense out the window by sending 10 batters to the plate in the top of seventh.
Perquimans, which coach Stallings noted could play its old conference rival again this year despite it not yet being on the schedule, had their season-opening three-game win streak come to an end Tuesday, but Stallings acknowledged he feels good about what his team could do this season.
“A good game like this, you take something from it and build from it,” Stallings said. “That’s what we plan on doing to get to the state championship. That’s our goal, always our goal and I feel like we got a good shot at it.”
Perquimans 15, Manteo 4: The Lady Pirates (3-0) defeated Manteo (1-2) on the road Monday, March 7, to remain unbeaten in the early part of the season.
A nine-run second inning led to a 12-0 Perquimans lead.
The road team was led by Kaileigh Nixon, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Kenly Stallings went 3-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored.
Bristyl Riddick followed her teammates with two hits and two runs knocked in. The game ended in five innings.
The Lady Pirates hit the road Friday to take on John A. Holmes.
GIRLS SOCCER
Perquimans 8, Lawrence Academy 0: The Lady Pirates (2-1) cruised to the home win over the Lady Warriors (0-2) Monday, March 7, at home.
Meredith DeCastillia scored three goals and added an assist, while Ashlyn Overton did the inverse with three assists and one goal.
Also scoring were Sabrina McNeil, LeighAnne Bass, G’Nasia Moore and Ellie Jackson.
John A. Holmes 9, Perquimans 0: The Lady Aces (4-1) cruised at home over the Lady Pirates (2-2) on Friday.
Bailey Rinehart earned a hat trick to go along with one assist, while Autum Williford scored twice with an assist of her own.
Sydney Spear also scored twice as Ellie Spear and Emma Parrish both scored once. Spear assisted twice and Parrish assisted once.