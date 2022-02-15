Perquimans’ Kameron Hall (with ball), seen here in this file photo during a game against Tarboro, scored 22 points in the first round of the Four Rivers Conference Tournament against South Creek, Friday, at Perquimans County High School.
The Perquimans boys’ basketball team cruised past the South Creek Cougars 82-51 in the first round of the Four Rivers Conference Tournament on Monday night.
The Game started off slowly, with both teams collecting turnovers and missed shots before a point was scored. South Creek would score the first points of the game on a layup. The 2-0 lead for the No. 7 Cougars would be their only lead of the game.
Perquimans, the No. 2 seed of the tournament, would switch to a full-court press and immediately feel the difference in tempo.
Within a minute, the Pirates scored 11 straight points to take a commanding 11-2 lead. Senior Kameron Hall scored 8 of the 11 points, while collecting a steal and assisting on an A’marion Hunter 3-pointer.
The Cougars took a timeout to stop the Pirates’ run, and would outscore the Pirates 12-9 the remainder of the quarter.
Leading 20-14 at the start of the second quarter, Perquimans would go on another 11-2 run before South Creek took another timeout down 31-16 with 5:30 remaining in the half.
Perquimans finished the half in control, leading 45-20 at halftime.
The Pirates continued their dominance in the third quarter, scoring 26 points to lead 71-38 going into the final quarter.
South Creek outscored Perquimans 13-11 in the 4th quarter, bringing the final score to 82-51.
“We lost against them the last time we played them, so we really wanted to come out and make a statement tonight,” said Perquimans Head Coach Colin Woodley. “We came out strong, and I felt our pressure was the key to the victory. We’re just taking it one step at a time right now, trying to improve every game, run sets on offense, and really step it up defensively.”
Hall was dominant for the Pirates, finishing with 22 points, five assists and four steals. Jahsiah Felton and A’marion Hunter each contributed 11 points and two rebounds. Junior Trenton Sawyer made his presence felt off the bench, with nine rebounds, seven points, and two steals.
This was the third time that Perquimans and South Creek played this season, with the teams splitting the regular season series. All three times the teams have played this season, the home team was victorious.
With the victory, Perquimans improves to 15-8 on the year, and plays on Thursday at home against Tarboro. With the loss, South Creek drops to 7-15 on the year, and their season is over.