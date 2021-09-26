The Perquimans County High School Pirates blanked the Albemarle School Colts 8-0 in a non-conference match Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Perquimans County Parks and Recreation soccer field in Hertford.
Perquimans’ Tony Riddick had three goals and two assists, Tre’Quan Griffin had a goal with an assist.
Colin Tibbs scored two goals, Oscar Zuniga had a goal with an assist, Will Lawrence scored one goal, while Stephen Willie posted one assist.
Perquimans coach Michael Castle noted the Pirates looked good on offense and defense.
The Perquimans coach added Albemarle was a much improved team since the Pirates played them in August and praised Perquimans for playing as a “team.”
In other recent action, the Pirates defeated Bear Grass Charter 8-4 in Bear Grass on Monday, Sept. 21.
Riddick led Perquimans (2-1) in the non-conference match with five goals and an assist, Griffin and Tibbs each scored a goal with an assist, while Anthony Colucci scored a goal in the victory.
Castle noted it was good for the team to return to play after a pause to its season.
During the match, Castle noted the team started very slow, the defense played well at times, while on offense, the Pirates played well in spurts.
The Perquimans coach noted the last 20 minutes of the match, players were moved to different positions that they weren’t used to.
Bear Grass (2-2) then scored three goals and the fourth goal on a penalty kick.
The Pirates are scheduled to play two more matches this week before beginning Four Rivers Conference play next week.