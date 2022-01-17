The Perquimans boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams each posted wins over conference rivals Gates County (0-9) during the week of Jan. 10-16.
The Pirates (7-3) defeated the visiting Red Barons 71-46 on Wednesday, Jan.12, according to the high school sports site MaxPreps.com.
Senior A’marion Hunter led the Pirate boys in scoring with 20 points. Assisting Hunter at the net were teammates Nasir Parker (13 points), Trequan Griffin (12 points), Jasiah Felton (8 points), DJ James (7 points), and Trenton Sawyer and Kameron Hall, each with 3 points. Shavoris Lewis and Keonte Foreman each finished with 2 points, and Saquaon Kearse chipped in one.
The boys’ squad was scheduled to take on Greenbrier Christian Academy in the fourth annual Robert L. Vaughan Border Clash High School Basketball Invitational at Elizabeth City State University’s R.L. Vaughan Center on Monday, Jan. 17.
On the girls’ side, the lady Pirates (11-1) defeated their Gates opponent (3-7) 64-16 in Hertford, Tuesday, Jan. 11. The lady Pirates were scheduled to host Bertie (6-4) on Tuesday, Jan. 18.