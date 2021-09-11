The boys soccer season is underway for area high schools.
Conference realignment by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has added additional teams to the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
The NCHSAA confirmed realignment during the spring.
The result of realignment led to former Class 1A programs Manteo, John A. Holmes and Camden County in the then Albemarle Athletic Conference joining the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
For the next four seasons through the 2024-25 athletic year, the Northeastern Coastal Conference will be a Class 2A and a Class 3A league.
Camden, Hertford County, John A. Holmes, Manteo, Northeastern and Pasquotank County will be Class 2A teams, while Currituck County and First Flight will be Class 3A soccer teams in the league.
First Flight is the defending NCC champion, while Manteo brings multiple conference championships from the AAC to the NCC this fall.
Perquimans County, also a former member of the Albemarle Athletic Conference, will compete as a Class 1A program in the Four Rivers Conference against schools that sponsor boys soccer teams in Williamston’s Riverside, Gates County and North East Carolina Prep in Tarboro.
Albemarle School, an NCISAA Class 1A team, will compete in the Tarheel Independent Conference, while Victory Christian will compete in the NCCAA Class 1A North Division.
Here is a closer look at Perquimans' soccer team:
Coach: Michael Castle
Last season’s record: 3-8 overall, 2-6 Albemarle Athletic Conference (Winter 2021)
Outlook: The Pirates have a 1-1 overall record to begin the fall season.
Tony Riddick, a junior, forward and midfielder, Raven Harkins, a junior forward and midfielder, Colin Tibbs, a sophomore midfielder, William Lawrence, a senior forward, midfielder and goalkeeper, Landon Castle, a junior defender, Hunter Phthisic, a junior defender and goalkeeper, Dayne Colson, a junior defender and Jacob Nixon, a sophomore midfielder are returning starters from last winter’s team.
Bryson Sawyer, a sophomore midfielder, Stephen Wille, a junior defender, Jakob Twine, a freshman defender, Collin Roberts, a sophomore midfielder and Austin Glover, a freshman midfielder, are expected to contribute during the season.
Castle noted Perquimans lost five players due to graduation.
The coach added the players from last season that graduated combined for most of last year’s offense.
Perquimans also lost its goalkeeper, who was all-conference, from last year to the Perquimans football team.
Although the Pirates have only one senior, coach Castle noted he is looking forward to building a strong team over the next two years.
Perquimans’ first league game is Sept. 27 in Williamston against Riverside.