Pirates' Cheerleaders Capture AAC Title

Congrats to the Pirates's cheerleading team for winning the Albemarle Athletic Conference championship. Left to right bottom row: Elizabeth Conway, Blair Russell, Joliegh Connor, Kayleigh Forbes; Second Row: Hailey Scott, Shayla White (captain), Makyla Sharp; Back Row: Ke’Dazha Bunch, MacKenzie Davenport, JaMiah Elliott, Lindsey Ferguson (captain), Sydney Russell.

 Submitted photo

Perquimans Varsity Cheerleaders are the Albemarle Athletic Conference champions for 2021.

Proud Pirates’ cheerleaders did a 2 min 30 second routine of cheer and dance when the team competed Saturday at Camden High School.

These talented inspiration leaders’ routine featured a lot enthusiasm, loud cheers and a dance routine. If technology complies and the Facebook gods allow, check out the link to see their performance: https://www.facebook.com/755479807/videos/pcb.10159480359829808/10159480350649808

Coaches are Meredith Wood and Heather Conway Jordan.

Meredith and I are so proud of all these girls. They have put so many hours of practice in,” Conway Jordan said. “Meredith came to Perquimans six years ago and has worked with all of these girls at some point through middle school until now. They knew nothing about cheer and she has turned them into great cheerleaders!”

Staff writer Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@ncweeklies.com