Pirates' Cheerleaders Capture AAC Title

Perquimans Varsity Cheerleaders are the Albemarle Athletic Conference champions for 2021.
Proud Pirates’ cheerleaders did a 2 min 30 second routine of cheer and dance when the team competed Saturday at Camden High School.
These talented inspiration leaders’ routine featured a lot enthusiasm, loud cheers and a dance routine. If technology complies and the Facebook gods allow, check out the link to see their performance: https://www.facebook.com/755479807/videos/pcb.10159480359829808/10159480350649808
Coaches are Meredith Wood and Heather Conway Jordan.
Meredith and I are so proud of all these girls. They have put so many hours of practice in,” Conway Jordan said. “Meredith came to Perquimans six years ago and has worked with all of these girls at some point through middle school until now. They knew nothing about cheer and she has turned them into great cheerleaders!”