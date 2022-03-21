WILSON — The Perquimans County Pirates ran their unbeaten string to 8-0 Saturday by defeating Orange 13-0 in a neutral site game in Wilson’s Fleming Stadium.
The Pirates scored five runs in the bottom of the first, three in the second and third and two in the fourth of what turned into a five-inning game. They were led by Tanner Thach’s three hits, including a home run, and three runs batted in.
Jakob Meads and Colby Brown also came away with three-hit days as Meads knocked in two runs and Brown doubled twice.
Trenton Sawyer pitched all five innings for Perquimans against the Panthers (3-4) allowing just one hit in the process.
Earlier, on March 17, the Pirates blanked South Creek 16-0 for the second straight game to run their Four Rivers conference record to 2-0.
Perquimans got on the board in the second inning with a seven-run inning and scored three and six in the following two frames for the road win.
Colby Brown went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and a home run, while Jakob Meads also had three base hits and three runs knocked in.
Trent Byrum and and Jackson Russell both had two hits and two RBIs.
Eli Gregory pitched three innings, striking out seven and giving up two hits as Cameron Goodrow pitched two scoreless himself.
In the first game against South Creek on Tuesday, March 15, the Pirates blanked the Cougars 17-0.
Eli Gregory led the way with a 2-for-2 night that included a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Jett Winslow, Jakob Meads, Colby Brown and Tanner Thach also had two hits in the game with all knocking in at least one run against the Cougars.
Perquimans pitching earned a combined no-hitter in the five-inning shortened game as Meads pitched three frames striking out seven, Brown struck out three and walked one in his inning of work and Gregory also pitched a hitless inning.
In softball, the Lady Pirates defeated Albemarle School 17-11 on Monday, March 14, improving their record to 4-2.
Perquimans scored in every single inning, including three in the top of the first, five in the fourth and five in the seventh. The Lady Colts managed to trim Perquimans' lead from 10-1 to 10-8 in the bottom of the fourth, but the Lady Pirates never lost the lead.
Lilly Winslow, Indya Long and Kaileigh Nixon all earned three hits as Winslow and Elizabeth Gregory both knocked in a team-high four RBIs. Long and Bristyl Riddick both knocked in three.
In girls soccer, the Lady Pirates defeated Lawrence Academy 10-4 on Tuesday, March 15, to run their record to 3-2.
Ellie Jackson and Ashlyn Overman both earned hat tricks in the game to go along with Overman’s two assists.
Also scoring were Anna Fisher and Sabrina McNeil who both scored twice. McNeil and LeighAnne Bass both assisted on a goal as well.
Perquimans led 3-1 after the first half and erupted for seven goals in the final 40 minutes.