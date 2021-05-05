The Perquimans County High School varsity baseball team defeated Wilson’s James B. Hunt High School 10-2 on Friday in a non-conference game at Perquimans County High School.
Next stop for the Pirates was Tuesday’s non-conferene game against Bertie County (1-1) and Friday’s non-conference game against J.H. Rose (2-0). For those results, see the Daily Advance or the page of the Perquimans Weekly.
Per Friday’s game against Hunt, Perquimans’ Jett Winslow paced the Pirates (2-0), a Class 1A program, by going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, Landon Gregory had a double with three RBIs, Jacob Meads had a hit with two RBIs, according to Maxpreps.com
Jackson Russell had a hit with an RBI, Macon Winslow had two hits with a home run and an RBI, while Tanner Thach went 2-for-2 with three runs scored in the win.
Thach pitched four innings, gave up two hits, two earned runs, two walks and struck out seven batters for the win.
Gregory pitched two innings, gave up three hits, no earned runs, a walk and struck out two batters, while Dylan Cox pitched an inning, gave up no hits, no earned runs, no walks and struck out two batters.
Hunt (0-3), a Class 3A program, scored two runs in the fourth inning.
SOFTBALL
Perquimans County (9-3) earned a berth in the playoffs as an at-large as the No. 16 seed. The Pirates, who placed second in the AAC, travel to Pinetown to play No. 1 seed Northside in a first round game.
The Panthers (13-1) were the champions of the Coastal Plain Conference.
Perquimans 11, John A. Holmes 7: Perquimans (9-3, 6-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (3-6, 2-6 AAC) in a conference regular-season finale game for both teams Friday at Perquimans County High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans was led by Lexi Williams who had two hits, a home run and five RBIs, Carly Elliott had two hits with two RBIs, Faith Christian went 5-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Sydney Russell and Morgan Baccus each posted a hit.
Kaileigh Nixon went 2-for-3 with a double, while Bristyl Ridddick was credited with an RBI in the win.
Edenton’s Hannah Pippins went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs, Marley Harrell hit a double and posted two RBIs, Ashlee Richardson had a hit with an RBI.
Madison Griffin went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Molly Cobb had two hits for Holmes.
Camden 9, Perquimans 1: The Bruins (9-0, 6-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Pirates (8-3, 5-2 AAC) in a league match Thursday at the Camden softball field.
With the win, Camden clinched the conference championship and an automatic berth to the NCHSAA 1A softball state tournament.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden’s Peyton Carver hit two triples and had three RBIs, Carlyn Tanis went 4-for-4 with two runs scored, two doubles and three RBIs.
Carleigh Simmons went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Morgen Brewton had a RBI, Sydney Tatum had a hit, while Kamryn Nash had two hits in the win.
Brewton, a sophomore, pitched a complete game by going seven innings, gave up five hits, one earned runs, a walk and registered five strikeouts.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
John A. Holmes 4, Perquimans 0: The Aces (11-2, 4-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference defeated the Pirates (4-7, 1-4 AAC) in a league match Wednesday at Perquimans County Parks and Recreation soccer field in Hertford.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes’ Bailey Rinehart scored three goals, Carson Ray scored a goal, Sydney Spear had an assist, while goalkeeper Amanda Turner made seven saves to secure the win.
Camden 2, Perquimans 0: The Bruins (1-9-2, 1-5 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Pirates (4-8, 1-5 AAC) in a conference match Thursday at Camden Community Park in Camden.