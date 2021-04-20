Pirates’ softball team has won their last two games, but per Bull Durham rules, this newspaper is not say it is a streak; too soon, fingers crossed.
Friday, Perquimans downed Gates County’s Red Barons 9-2 following a strong win against Aces 12-0 last week.
The Pirates (5-2, 3-1 AAC) defeated the Red Barons (3-5, 0-4 Albemarle Athletic Conference) in a league game Friday at Gates County High School in Gatesville.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Maci Denson went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Morgan Baccus had a double with two RBI, Ebay Scaff had a hit with an RBI, Faith Christian had two hits with a double and an RBI.
Kaileigh Nixon went 3-for-5 with an RBI, Carly Elliott went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Christian pitched six innings in the circle, gave up four hits, two runs, no earned runs, two walks and stuck out nine batters.
Breanne Shepherd pitched an inning, gave up one hit, struck out three batters and gave up no earned runs in the win.
Gates’ Jaelynn Lawrence had a double with an RBI, while Savannah Riddick had a hit with an RBI.
Meanwhile, Pirates’ softball team defeated the Aces 12-0 in six innings in Albemarle Athletic Conference game Tuesday, April 13, at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Carly Elliott led the team by going 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs, Faith Christian went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Kaileigh Nixon went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, while Bristyl Ridddick had a hit with an RBI.
Kenly Stallings added two hits, Maci Denson (double), Kaitlyn Votava, Morgan Baccus and Lexi Williams each posted a hit in the victory.
Christian pitched four innings, gave up two hits, no earned runs, two walks and struck out seven Edenton batters, while teammate Breanne Shepherd pitched two innings, gave up a hit, no earned runs and struck out two batters.
Ashlee Richardson led Holmes with two hits, while Hannah Pippins and Madison Griffin each hit a double.
Perquimans’ next stop was a home game against Gates County on Tuesday. For more about that, see the Daily Advance or the online version Perquimans Weekly.